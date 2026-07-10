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Trai clarifies 1600 and 140 series calls can't be blocked or tagged by apps

The telecom regulator said designated 1600 and 140 number series used for banking, financial and government communications cannot be tagged, blocked or filtered by apps

Truecaller, caller ID, TRAI

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Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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India's telecom regulator on Friday clarified that the 1600 number series cannot be tagged, blocked or filtered under the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) entities have been mandated to use phone numbers beginning with 1600 to make service and transaction calls.
 
Entities regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) can call their existing customers using the series, and government entities can use the series for government-to-citizen communication. "A key objective of assigning designated series for these important communications is to make such calls trustworthy for the customers/citizens. Any tagging, blocking or filtering of the calls originating from 1600 series numbers is not permitted," the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a statement.
   
The clarification is directed at call management apps such as Truecaller, Whoscall and others that tag or filter such calls, said people familiar with the development. However, Trai did not specify any agency or entity. Consumers can block such numbers on their phones on an individual basis.
 
The regulator also clarified that the 140 series numbers, which have been mandated for making promotional calls by entities across sectors, cannot be tagged or filtered, again aimed at call management apps without specifying them.
 
Trai said that customers have the right to allow or block promotional calls originating from 140 series numbers from entities in any or all sectors by registering their preference on the Do Not Disturb (DND) registry, Trai's DND app and other means, including telecom operators' apps or websites. Entities wanting to make promotional calls using the 140 series must register with telecom operators under the TCCCPR framework and comply with the provisions of the regulations.

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"Any tagging or filtering of calls from 140 series numbers is not allowed except for blocking on the DND registry, as any tagging can mislead a customer who has otherwise allowed receipt of such calls from a sector on the DND registry," the regulator said.
 
The clarification comes on the back of BFSI entities seeking Trai's intervention to ensure that calls they make to customers do not get blocked by platforms such as Truecaller. Business Standard reported on Thursday that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) was looking into a request from Trai to be designated as an authorised agency to regulate apps that offer caller identification and call management services.
 
The issue stems from banks raising concerns with Trai that 1600 series calls were getting categorised as spam or getting blocked, disrupting their access to consumers, even as discussions on having a special numbering series for customers to easily identify genuine bank calls were ongoing.
 
Truecaller, which has a user base of 350 million in India, is learnt to have approached Trai and MeitY, pointing out that spammers were using both the 140 and 1600 series, in turn impacting consumers despite regulations implemented by Trai.

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India TRAI Truecaller Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Trai

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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