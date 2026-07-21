Transition VC launches ₹1,500 cr Fund II to bet on energy-focused companies

Speaking to Business Standard, the firm's co-founder and managing partner, Raiyaan Shingati, said the upcoming fund will invest $2-5 million in approximately 20 engineering-led startups over a four-year deployment period beginning in October this year (Q3FY27).

Shingati said the fund has already received continued participation from several existing investors, with multiple Fund I limited partners increasing their commitments. "It is also witnessing strong interest from global institutions, corporate investors and family offices with deep expertise across the energy, engineering and industrial sectors," he said.

The launch follows the deployment of Fund I, which closed at ₹700 crore, exceeding its initial target of ₹400 crore. Within three years, Fund I has delivered an internal rate of return of 57 per cent. Shingati added that the portfolio has recorded zero write-offs, with several companies already profitable, securing follow-on funding and scaling towards annual revenues of more than ₹100 crore.

In its initial fund, Transition VC invested in 22-23 companies with an average ticket size of nearly ₹30 crore.

According to Shingati, building on the firm's investment thesis, the second fund will continue investing across the energy transition value chain while expanding into adjacent sectors such as advanced manufacturing and application engineering.

The firm will also selectively evaluate emerging opportunities in areas including nuclear, geothermal and next-generation energy infrastructure as part of its evolving investment strategy.

Rather than investing in competing businesses, Transition VC aims to build a complementary portfolio spanning different layers of the energy and industrial value chain, enabling portfolio companies to benefit from shared technical expertise, commercial partnerships and ecosystem synergies over time.

Transition VC said it remains focused on the "missing middle" of venture capital, referring to companies that have proven technical feasibility and early commercial traction but are yet to achieve product-market fit at scale. The firm believes this remains one of the most underserved stages of venture investing.