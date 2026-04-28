Transmission bottlenecks threaten India's ambitious renewable energy goals

This strategic shift in the positioning of the clean energy industry comes on the back of the ongoing West Asia war that has threatened to choke key global energy supply arteries. This has made it crucial for countries like India to identify problem areas and take corrective action for the future.

One such area is grid integration and building overall system resilience for RE projects to supply power seamlessly. While falling costs, policy momentum, and the decarbonisation imperative have propelled RE, it remains to be seen if the country's power system is ready to reliably absorb and manage renewables.

Why is grid resilience critical for renewable energy integration? "The defining constraint in the next phase of the energy transition is no longer generation capacity. It is system resilience," says Arvind Ananthanarayanan, director of investments at ValueQuest Investment Advisors. "Renewable electricity differs fundamentally from conventional power in the sense that it is variable, geographically dispersed, and predominantly inverter-based. These characteristics alter how grids behave, how stability is maintained, and how supply and demand are balanced.”

He points out that as penetration of RE increases, responsibilities earlier embedded within generation assets shift towards transmission networks, distribution systems, storage, and digital control layers. “The grid moves from a unidirectional delivery mechanism into a complex, multi-nodal system that must actively manage power, information, and risk," he said.

What do global grid failures reveal about renewable integration risks? There are at least two recent large-scale global grid disruptions — the Texas blackout of 2021 and the Iberian outage of 2024 — which illustrate how extreme weather, low inertia, limited interconnection, and insufficient flexibility can trigger cascading failures across highly stressed systems. The Texas case highlights the fragility of the generation end of a largely gas-powered grid and the effects of isolation. The Iberian case shows how the lack of low-inertia protection, real-time and rapid rate of change of frequency (ROCOF) monitoring, and low HVDC interconnectivity can make stabilisation of frequency drop difficult in the case of grid disruption.

"While the contexts differ, the underlying lesson from the two case studies is consistent: rapid renewable deployment without commensurate investment in grid strength, forecasting, storage, and operational readiness increases both economic and social risk," says a ValueQuest report co-authored by Ananthanarayanan, Aniket Dharamshi and Vishrut Bubna.

What challenges does India’s power grid face? India’s national power grid is organised into Northern, Eastern, North-Eastern, Western and Southern divisions. "While the Indian grid is more recent than many other countries and suffers less of the legacy issues affecting those systems, it is nevertheless a system designed for conventional energy generation and is therefore vulnerable to problems like those witnessed in the Texas and Iberia cases," said Dharamshi.

For example, in January this year, around 4 gigawatts (GW) of commissioned power capacity faced a shutdown during peak daytime hours despite the recent commissioning of the 765 kV Khetri-Narela transmission line. Grid India, too, has cited multiple technical constraints limiting renewable evacuation from Rajasthan, including voltage oscillations at RE complexes and loading constraints on certain transmission lines in the state.

State-owned power generator NTPC Ltd had recently raised serious concerns over damage caused to its thermal power plants due to flexible and two-shift operations required for integrating renewable energy (RE) capacity into the grid.

In a May 2025 meeting chaired by the power secretary, the company said it was already experiencing high boiler tube leakages (BTLs), frequent flame failures, and a significant increase in generator and turbine failures over the past three years. “Repeated ramp-ups and ramp-downs are accelerating wear and reducing the lifespan of thermal units,” NTPC officials said, adding that this made it unfeasible for it to support two-shift operations.

What steps are being taken to strengthen grid integration? The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), which functions under the aegis of the power ministry, has been working on issues surrounding grid integration of RE capacity and the requirements for system resilience. In its recent report ‘Long Term National Resource Adequacy Plan’, the CEA recommended enhancing grid flexibility and infrastructure. “The integration of large-scale renewable and energy storage capacities would require parallel strengthening of the transmission network. Timely expansion of inter-State and intra-State corridors, along with adoption of smart grid technologies, demand-side response mechanisms, and advanced forecasting systems, would help maintain grid stability under dynamic operating conditions,” it said.

According to the government's projections, a substantial increase in non-fossil capacity is essential to meet future electricity demand and achieving energy transition goals. Solar photovoltaic capacity is likely to increase from 141 GW as of January 2026 to around 509 GW by 2035-36, wind power is likely to expand from 55 GW to 155 GW in 2035-36, and large hydro from 51 GW to nearly 78 GW in the same period. Nuclear-installed capacity is expected to grow from 8.78 GW to about 22 GW by 2035-36. This would take total non-fossil installed capacity to about 786 GW. Such an exponential increase in RE capacity in the grid will make the role of energy storage systems increasingly crucial. The installed capacity of pumped storage projects (PSP) is likely to increase to about 94 GW by 2035-36, while the installed capacity of battery energy storage systems is projected to be 80 GW by then.

Why is transmission emerging as a key bottleneck? Experts say planning for such a scenario must integrate seamlessly with capacity creation on the transmission front, too. While India has successfully scaled its solar and wind capacity, the physical infrastructure required to transport this energy — the national transmission grid — is becoming a structural bottleneck, according to a recent report on this issue by InGovern Research.