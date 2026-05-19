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Transporters' body announces 3-day 'chakka jam' in NCR over rising levies

AIMTC has called a three-day suspension of commercial vehicle operations in Delhi-NCR over rising levies, fuel costs, and regulatory restrictions

Truck operators, Freight rates

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Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

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The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), an apex body of transport operators, has decided to suspend operations of commercial vehicles in Delhi-NCR from May 21 to 23 over rising costs due to levies such as the Environment Compensation Cess (ECC) and what it termed arbitrary regulation.
 
Around 1.7 million commercial vehicles plying inside NCR, including small cargo vehicles and larger trucks, will not operate from Wednesday to Friday, said Harish Sabharwal, president of AIMTC. “Many associations across India have also supported our call by saying that they will not load Delhi-bound vehicles from their respective states on the three days,” he told Business Standard.
   
There are around 500,000-600,000 such vehicles, according to an AIMTC representative. The body represents 9.5 million truckers and 2.6 million private buses and taxis.
 
The ECC is levied by the Delhi government on commercial vehicles at all borders of the national capital.
 
“Despite crores of rupees collected under ECC since 2015, there has been no significant improvement in air quality. As per news reports, of the Rs 1,753.2 crore of ECC collected till December 4, 2025, the government has spent only Rs 781.4 crore, while the remaining Rs 971.8 crore — 55.4 per cent — is lying unused. The ECC has effectively become a revenue-generating mechanism,” AIMTC said.

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Moreover, the body has also opposed upcoming restrictions on older commercial vehicles. The Delhi government will ban BS-IV commercial vehicles from entering the national capital from November.
 
Transport expert Anil Chikkara, who was at the press conference, said, “Delhi is a low-speed, low-load city as the average speed here is below 20 kmph. An analysis of tailpipe emissions in BS-IV and BS-VI diesel vehicles showed that emissions are the same in these conditions. The difference in emissions only comes in high-load, high-speed situations.”
 
Transporters are also struggling with rising fuel costs. “We support the government in this tough time of war. But when crude oil prices were low, the government did not pass on the benefit. Now, diesel prices have been hiked. The government pocketed the profit and losses are being passed on,” said Sabharwal.
 
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has previously opposed the ECC, said on Tuesday that he discussed the matter with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and a solution would be worked out soon.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

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