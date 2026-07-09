Travel, hospitality majors unveil monsoon plans as summer season ebbs

Indian hospitality and travel companies are aligning their marketing strategies around monsoon and faith tourism to sustain demand following the end of the peak summer travel season.

Online travel platform EaseMyTrip will hold its Monsoon Travel Sale from July 7 to July 10, offering discounts of up to ₹15,000 on flights and hotels, along with holiday packages starting at ₹11,599.

The company said the campaign has been timed to coincide with the peak monsoon travel period and is aimed at driving bookings across domestic and international destinations by catering to rising demand for leisure holidays, family vacations and short seasonal getaways.

"We are seeing travellers become more intentional about how they plan their holidays, looking for the right mix of value, convenience and memorable experiences," said Manmeet Ahluwalia, chief marketing officer, EaseMyTrip.

The offers cover destinations including Goa, Kerala, Kashmir, Bali, the Maldives, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

Brussels-headquartered Radisson Hotel Group also said the monsoon season is increasingly emerging as a preferred travel period rather than an off-season.

"Across our portfolio, we have witnessed strong momentum during the May-June 2026 period, with occupancies outperforming last year and July bookings currently pacing nearly 10 per cent ahead year-on-year," said Nikhil Sharma, managing director and chief operating officer, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia.

Guests are increasingly seeking holistic stay experiences, including wellness facilities, indoor recreational activities, regional cuisine and seasonal comfort food, he added.

"We are witnessing a structural shift where domestic leisure travel is no longer confined to just two peak seasons. The monsoon, for instance, has emerged as a powerful travel driver in its own right," said Shwetank Singh, managing director and chief executive officer, Chalet Hotels.

He added that monsoon travel, together with sustained momentum in business travel and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), is reinforcing confidence in the sector's long-term growth.

"With the monsoon having set in across parts of the country such as Kerala and Goa and gradually progressing along the western coast, we are witnessing a growing trend of travellers maximising extended weekends and public holidays for monsoon travel this year, opting for short, nature-led getaways," said S D Nandakumar, president and country head, holidays and corporate tours, SOTC Travel.

He said destinations such as the Nilgiris, Kodaikanal, Wayanad, Munnar and Kerala continue to attract travellers in southern India, while Kasauli, Mussoorie, Nainital, Kanatal and Naukuchiatal are witnessing strong demand in the north. Interest is also rising from travellers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Alongside monsoon tourism, the industry is also witnessing sustained demand for faith-based travel as pilgrimage circuits continue to draw domestic travellers, providing an additional growth avenue beyond the traditional summer holiday season.