Trump announces Reliance-backed refinery in Texas under $300 bn deal

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the setting up of a new refinery in Brownsville, Texas, with investment from Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which operates the world’s largest and most complex single-site refinery in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The refinery project represents a $300 billion deal, Trump said on social media platform Truth Social.

“Thank you to our partners in India, and their largest privately held energy company, Reliance, for this tremendous investment. It is because of our America First agenda, streamlining permits, and lowering taxes, that have attracted billions of dollars in deals coming back to our nation,” he said.

The announcement comes as India and the US signed a bilateral trade deal in February 2026, with New Delhi intending to buy $500 billion of US goods, including energy, over five years to reduce the trade deficit between the countries.

The development unfolds as the US heads into mid-term elections, while energy prices have surged following the US-Israel conflict with Iran. Benchmark Brent reached highs of around $120 per barrel last week driven by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint between Iran and Oman via which 20 per cent of global oil is shipped.

Trump said the US refinery, to be constructed by America First Refining, would be the country’s first new refinery built in the last 50 years. “A new refinery at the port of Brownsville will fuel US markets, strengthen our national security, boost American energy production, deliver billions of dollars in economic impact, and will be the cleanest refinery in the world.”

The refinery would increase global exports, create jobs and boost economic growth in the region, he added.

"For the first time in half a century, the United States will build a new refinery designed specifically for American shale oil," said America First's chairman and founder, John V Calce, as quoted by Reuters. Despite being a top crude oil producer, the US is dependent on imports because refineries in the country are configured to process heavy crude oil instead of lighter shale oil.

“In February 2026, America First Refining received a nine-figure investment from a global supermajor at a 10-figure valuation. AFR has also signed a binding 20-year offtake term sheet with the same global supermajor that secures commitments to purchase, process, and distribute American-produced energy exclusively sourced from American shale oil,” the company said, without disclosing the company’s name.

Reliance Industries Ltd has not yet issued a statement on the refinery project.

