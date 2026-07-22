Trump's generic drug tariff clock starts ticking for Indian pharma cos

US President Donald Trump announced a phased tariff structure on imported generic drugs on Wednesday to force pharmaceutical companies to relocate manufacturing to the US. Generic medicines will remain exempt from tariffs for two years beginning August 1, 2026, after which a 100 per cent tariff will apply in 2028 and a 200 per cent tariff in 2029.

For Indian drugmakers, the announcement does not translate into an immediate financial hit. "The proposed policy has the potential to strengthen incentives for pharmaceutical manufacturing investment within the United States. However, practical, regulatory and economic considerations suggest that any transition is likely to be gradual and selective rather than transformational," Suresh Nair of EY India, who works closely with the life sciences, chemical, consumer and retail sectors, told Business Standard.

A difficult business case

On paper, the tariff proposal appears to encourage manufacturers to move production to the US. In reality, the economics of generic medicines make that far more complicated.

Unlike patented drugs, generic medicines operate on razor-thin margins, with manufacturers competing aggressively on price. Industry analysts estimate that manufacturing costs in India remain 40 to 60 per cent lower than in the US because of lower labour costs, established supply chains and economies of scale. Many active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) also continue to be sourced from India and China, making a complete shift to domestic US production difficult.

Building new pharmaceutical facilities is another challenge. Apart from the time required to construct plants, companies must undergo inspections by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) and secure product-specific approvals before commercial production can begin. That process can take several years, making large-scale relocation within two years difficult.

Who is better positioned?

Leading exporters such as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy's Laboratories , Aurobindo Pharma, Lupin, Zydus Lifesciences, Cipla and Granules India already have manufacturing facilities or other operational footprints in the US, putting them in a relatively stronger position if local production becomes commercially attractive.

Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) notes that Cipla has been expanding capacity at facilities in Massachusetts and New York, while Dr Reddy's has indicated it could increase US manufacturing if the economics support such a move. Sun Pharma, however, has said its existing US manufacturing footprint is adequate.

Industry body Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) believes Indian companies are already deeply integrated into the US healthcare ecosystem.

"India has been a trusted partner in ensuring the supply of affordable and quality-assured medicines for American patients. Leading Indian pharmaceutical companies have US presence, with over 40 facilities, supporting American jobs, investing in manufacturing, research and resilient supply chains," Sudarshan Jain, secretary general, IPA, told Business Standard. He added that the association would continue engaging with the US administration to strengthen health and medicine security for both countries.

Could Americans end up paying more?

Another question that emerges here is whether higher tariffs will ultimately achieve the Trump administration's objective of strengthening domestic manufacturing without increasing healthcare costs.

Generic medicines account for around 90 per cent of prescriptions filled in the US but represent only a fraction of overall drug spending because they are significantly cheaper than branded medicines. According to GTRI, many Indian generics are sold at prices seven to ten times lower than branded alternatives. Even after tariffs, some products could remain cheaper than branded drugs, meaning part of the additional cost may eventually be absorbed by insurers, hospitals and patients rather than immediately displacing Indian suppliers.

The proposal also leaves room for policy changes. Nair said the eventual impact would depend on the final design of the measures, including products covered, possible exemptions, transitional arrangements and how the rules are implemented.

What should be India's policy response?

In a LinkedIn post, Ajay Srivastava, founder of GTRI, said India's long-term pharmaceutical competitiveness will depend far more on strengthening supply-chain resilience than on responding to US trade policy.

According to him, the bigger strategic challenge for India is its dependence on China for chemical-based APIs. India was one of the world's leading API producers until the 1990s but today nearly 70 per cent of India's chemical-based APIs and 90 per cent of biologic inputs are imported from China.

On a policy level, Srivastava said India's response should surface on:

Rebuilding India's API manufacturing ecosystem and reducing dependence on a single supplier.

Diversify pharmaceutical exports beyond the US by expanding market share in Europe, Latin America, Africa and Asia.

For now, the announcement is unlikely to alter business overnight. But it has started the clock on strategic decisions that India's pharmaceutical exporters can no longer afford to postpone.