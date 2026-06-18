TVK, DMK unite behind HD Hyundai's ₹38,000 crore shipbuilding project

Tamil Nadu's reputation for policy continuity appears to be entering a fresh phase, with the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay taking forward the much-anticipated Rs 38,000 crore project by HD Hyundai Group in Thoothukudi, with the backing of the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The South Korean major had signed a deal with the previous DMK government for the proposed project in December 2025. Though the state is known for policy continuity between the two Dravidian parties, there were concerns in the industry after Vijay recently took charge.

According to sources aware of the development, the company is yet to make any investment. On Wednesday, a high-level business delegation led by Young Hoon Kwon, director, Global Business Division, HD Hyundai (HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering-HD KSOE), met Vijay in Chennai.

According to the state government, the chief minister assured the officials that the state would take all necessary measures for the speedy implementation of the project and assured full administrative support and coordinated cooperation. After the meeting, the DMK also extended support for the project, stating that "when it comes to the growth of the state, we must work as one, cutting across political lines".

The company's visit to Chennai comes within 10 days of Industries Minister S Keerthana visiting HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard at Ulsan in South Korea. "The proposed Thoothukudi greenfield shipyard is one of the earliest outcomes of the India-Republic of Korea maritime cooperation framework and reflects the growing strategic partnership between our two countries in the maritime sector. The project is envisaged as a mega greenfield shipyard with the capability to support large commercial vessel segments and strengthen India's long-term shipbuilding capacity," she posted on social media during her visit.

The project is crucial considering that India has set an ambitious target of becoming one of the top five shipbuilding countries by 2047. At present, the country's share in global shipbuilding is barely 1 per cent. Andhra Pradesh is also working on a Rs 30,000 crore shipbuilding project at Visakhapatnam through central public sector undertakings such as Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

The DMK also extended support to investors, with former Industries Minister T R B Rajaa stating that, for the growth of the state, the party is ready to work as one, cutting across political lines. "The foundation was laid by then Chief Minister M K Stalin. We must now build on it with the same rigour and long-term commitment, ensuring Tamil Nadu's maritime ambitions translate into lasting industrial capacity, deep employment generation, and a supply chain ecosystem that benefits the broader regional economy," he said.

The state has also announced plans for the formation of a special purpose vehicle, National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Tamil Nadu (NSHIPTN), with V O Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA) and the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Sipcot) to develop the project.

The MoU was formalised at the TNRising event in December 2025, followed by a detailed engagement in Korea in January 2026, where HD Hyundai shared the full vision for the future of NSHIPTN and the proposed Tamil Nadu facility.

However, the formal signing took place when the election code of conduct was in force in April 2026, when NSHIPTN, Sagarmala Finance Corporation Ltd (SMFCL) of India, and HD Hyundai sealed a deal during a summit held between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The concept was initially considered as far back as 2022, when the state Department of Minor Ports examined a proposal for large-scale shipbuilding. According to Rajaa, industry intelligence reports indicated that global majors such as HD Hyundai were actively exploring the possibility of setting up a unit in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

"Crucially, the years 2023 and 2024 were spent deepening the proposition through extensive research and systematic global engagement," he said.