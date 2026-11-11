Two South Korean auto firms plan ₹1,370 crore investment in Tamil Nadu

Two South Korean automotive component manufacturers, Hwashin Automotive India Ltd and Seoyon E-Hwa Summit Automotive India Ltd, have conveyed their plans to invest a combined ₹1,370 crore in Tamil Nadu over the next five years, the state government said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Investors make their decisions based on the strength of an ecosystem, the quality of its institutions and the confidence they have in its future. The proposed investments of ₹1,370 crore by Hwashin and Seoyon are a strong reaffirmation of the trust that global manufacturers continue to place in Tamil Nadu,” said S Keerthana, minister of industries and investment promotion, Tamil Nadu.

The announcements come amid recent media reports suggesting that Hwashin, Seoyon and Iwamet, suppliers to Hyundai and Kia, were shifting their proposed manufacturing investments from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh. In letters dated 11 November 2026, both Hwashin and Seoyon have formally communicated their intention to continue expanding their operations in Tamil Nadu, reaffirming their long-term confidence in the state’s industrial ecosystem.

Hwashin, which has been operating at SIPCOT Irungattukottai, plans to invest approximately ₹850 crore over the next five years. The proposed investment will support research and development, advanced manufacturing technologies, localisation, capacity expansion and new business opportunities.

“We are committed to building an industrial ecosystem that not only attracts new investments but also enables existing industries to grow, innovate and create more employment opportunities,” the minister said.

Seoyon E-Hwa Summit Automotive has outlined an investment plan of ₹520 crore between 2027 and 2031. This investment will focus on technological advancement, modernisation of manufacturing facilities and the development of new business opportunities.

“Tamil Nadu has never shied away from competition. We welcome healthy competition between states because it ultimately strengthens India's manufacturing capabilities. Our focus remains on delivering results, creating opportunities and ensuring that Tamil Nadu continues to be among India’s most preferred destinations for manufacturing and investment. This should also send a strong signal to people who have been doubting the institutions like Guidance TN for petty political gains," Keerthana said.