Two-thirds of companies have no female KMP, says CFA Institute study

“For every seven male KMPs, we found less than one female KMP. Almost two-thirds of the sample companies have no female KMP,” the report said.

The study also found that workforce expansion continued to favour men, with female headcount growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9 per cent between FY23 and FY25, slightly lower than the 6.6 per cent growth recorded for men.

Men accounted for 80.6 per cent of employees in FY25, a marginal increase from 80.4 per cent in FY23, while the share of women slipped to 19.4 per cent from 19.6 per cent during the same period.

The survey covered 300 companies with an aggregate market capitalisation of Rs 207 trillion as of March 31, 2023, according to the report.

At the board of directors (BoD) level, women held 19 per cent of positions, with men occupying the remaining 81 per cent.

“Although women constitute around 20 per cent of the total workforce, their KMP representation is little more than half of that amount. These figures indicate that despite growing awareness, opportunities for women, especially in leadership and decision-making roles, remain restricted, and meaningful change is yet to be achieved,” the report added.

Pay disparities were also pronounced at senior levels. In FY25, female directors earned Rs 5.77 million, compared with Rs 21.03 million for male directors. Among KMPs, women earned Rs 19.21 million, against Rs 32.37 million for men.

The gap was narrower among general employees, where men earned Rs 1 million in FY25 compared with Rs 0.89 million for women.