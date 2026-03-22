Uber India shifts from reactive to predictive safety: Sooraj Nair

What modifications did you make to the teen safety features for India?

When we designed Uber for Teens, we were clear that this could not simply be a repackaged adult product. It had to be purpose-built, with additional safeguards layered into the experience. There are three broad buckets of safety features that define the product.

Firstly, driver curation. Not every driver on the platform is eligible to take a Teen trip. Drivers must have consistently high ratings, a strong service history with us, and exceptional rider feedback. New drivers are not eligible. The idea is straightforward: the driver is the person delivering the service, so that foundation must be extremely strong.

Secondly, we have what we call "always-on" safety features. On a standard Uber trip, certain safety tools are optional. On Teen trips, key safeguards are enabled by default. 'Share My Trip' is automatically switched on, so guardians receive real-time updates throughout the ride. 'RideCheck', our anomaly detection feature, is enhanced: it is more sensitive and flags even small route deviations, prolonged stops, or unexpected trip endings. 'Audio Recording' can be opted into when the Teen account is set up, and once enabled, it applies to all Teen trips.

Thirdly, we built in a layer of guardian supervision. Teenagers get independence, but parents get visibility. Guardians can track the ride live; connect directly with the driver; or initiate a three-way chat between the guardian, driver, and teen.

How are you addressing parental concerns?

With Uber for Teens, parents get all ride details upfront; they can see when the trip starts, track it in real time, and confirm when it ends. They can contact the driver directly without needing the teenager to hand over their phone. The three-way chat makes coordination easier; for example, clarifying an exact pick-up location.

We've also enabled guardians to contact our 24x7 Safety Helpline during a Teen trip. Our helpline operates with extremely fast response times — approximately 30 seconds for 99 per cent of calls. That almost immediate access to human support is an important reassurance layer for parents.

The 24x7 Safety Helpline is a strong example of something unique to Uber in India. It is available here and widely used, whereas in some other markets, chat-based support may be more common. We adapt features to local realities to meet evolving transport needs.

What are the adoption and usage trends for Uber for Teens?

In the first ten months since launch, Uber for Teens has gone live in 37 Indian cities. Our plan is to expand it to more cities where Uber operates in India — we're present in more than 125 cities today.

Almost 60 per cent of Teen trips today happen in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Pune. Every fifth Teen trip is booked in Delhi. We're seeing strong demand increase from smaller cities too.

The most common use cases are travelling to tuition classes, extracurricular activities, visiting friends, and routine school-related travel. Saturday emerges as the most popular day to book Teen trips, followed by Friday and Sunday, and a majority of riders book Teen rides more than once a week. Overall, we've seen a 20 per cent quarter-to-quarter increase in demand, and we expect this to grow further.

How are AI-powered systems like RideCheck performing in India's unique operating environment?

AI now plays a central role in how we detect and respond to safety signals on the platform. It is not a standalone feature but the backbone powering multiple safety layers.

Take a simple use case: helmet compliance. We introduced "Helmet Selfies", a computer vision model trained using large language models and image recognition systems. Drivers are prompted to submit a helmet selfie before starting a bike trip, and the ride can begin only after compliance is verified.

RideCheck is powered by models trained on data from billions of global trips, including a significant dataset from India. It flags unexpected route deviations, prolonged stops, or trips ending prematurely. In India, where traffic congestion and short detours are common, our systems are calibrated to distinguish genuine safety anomalies from normal road behaviour.

The broader shift is from reactive to predictive safety. Instead of waiting for incidents to be reported, AI helps us identify patterns, flag risks early, and intervene faster. In a complex environment like India, local calibration and continuous model training are critical, and that is where the scale of our data becomes an advantage.

What percentage of safety incidents are now detected proactively by technology versus reported by users?

Technology is increasingly helping us flag irregularities earlier. It is difficult to give a number, but technology is helping us do things that were not considered possible earlier.

For Uber, safety has emerged as a differentiator. According to a report by UK-based Public First, 95 per cent of female riders cited safety as their top reason for using Uber. 84 per cent of female riders believed that taking an Uber was the safest way to get home. That tells us that trust matters deeply to users.

With women comprising just 2 per cent of your driver base, how do you balance technology-led safety features with the need to onboard more women drivers?

Women Rider Preference emerged from the need to reassure female drivers that they can filter for female-only riders when they want to. It's a toggle on the app, but it provides them a confidence boost. We're seeing more women drivers joining and taking trips on the platform. We've already recorded more than 42,000 trips where female drivers opted for this feature. We still have a long way to go, but safety features like these contribute to building an ecosystem where more women feel confident participating.

SOS integration with police is live in multiple cities. What are the challenges in scaling this nationally, and what is your timeline?

SOS integration enables live location and trip details to be shared directly with law enforcement when a rider triggers the emergency button. We have rolled this out in multiple cities, including Hyderabad, Lucknow, Maharashtra, Chennai, and most recently Bengaluru.

The primary challenge is that policing in India is state-led, not centralised. Each state has its own SOPs and technical infrastructure. Therefore, integration has to be done state by state rather than via a single national system. We are in active conversations with many states on possible integrations and want to scale this to more regions.

How do you address concerns about misuse of audio recordings beyond safety purposes?

Privacy was central to the design from the very onset. When audio recording is enabled, the recording is encrypted and stored on the user — rider or driver — device within the Uber app. Neither the rider, nor the driver, nor Uber can access the recording unless it is attached to a formal safety report.

Can you quantify the ROI on safety investments—are you seeing higher rider retention or increased trip frequency?