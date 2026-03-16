Unemployment rate eases marginally to 4.9% in February: PLFS data

India’s unemployment rate (UR) eased marginally to 4.9 per cent in February from 5 per cent in the previous month, as urban hiring activity picked up after the winter lull, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) monthly bulletin released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday. NSO pegged the urban UR in February in current weekly status (CWS) terms at 6.6 per cent, down from the 7 per cent recorded in January. For rural areas, the jobless rate remained unchanged at 4.2 per cent in February. “February 2026 marked a strong recovery for the urban job market with more women working and unemployment rates dropping sharply across both rural and urban sectors,” NSO said in a statement.

In CWS, the activity status is determined by the reference period over the past seven days preceding the date of the survey. Under this, a person is considered unemployed in a week if he did not work even for one hour on any day during the reference week but sought or was available for work at least for one hour on any day during the reference week.

Similarly, the overall UR among men remained constant at 4.8 per cent in February, the same level as January. While, the female unemployment rate declined to 5.1 per cent in February compared to 5.6 per cent the preceding month.

Meanwhile, the labour force participation rate (LFPR) — which is the percentage of the population that is either working or actively looking for work — remained unchanged at 55.9 per cent in February, the second-highest level recorded in the past eleven months.

Similarly, in rural areas, the rate remained unchanged at 58.7 per cent, while in urban areas it inched up marginally to 50.4 per cent from 50.3 per cent.

The worker population ratio (WPR), which represents the number of person/person-days employed per 1,000 person/person-days, increased marginally to 53.2 per cent during the month, from 53.1 per cent in January.

Rural and urban male workforce population ratio declined in February, reaching 75.4 per cent and 73.8 per cent, respectively, from 75.7 per cent and 73.9 per cent in January.

On the other hand, rural and urban female workforce population ratio rose to 38.4 per cent and 33.2 per cent, respectively, in February from 38 per cent and 33.1 per cent the preceding month.

The sampling methodology of PLFS has been revamped by the NSO from January 2025 in a bid to estimate the key employment and unemployment indicators on a monthly basis for rural and urban areas in the CWS method at all-India level.