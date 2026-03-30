Unified pipeline tariff unchanged at ₹54/mmBtu for CNG, PNG users

The government has kept the unified pipeline tariff unchanged at Rs 54 per million metric British thermal unit (mmBtu) for Zone 1 for the upcoming financial year 2026-27 (FY27), the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said on March 30.

The unified pipeline tariff has been increased to Rs 110.02 per mmBtu for Zone 2 for FY27, from Rs 102.86 in the previous year. The levelised tariff has also been hiked to Rs 87.50 per mmBtu on a gross calorific value (GCV) basis, from Rs 83.94 per mmBtu earlier.

Zone 1 tariff is applicable for gas transportation within 300 kilometres from the gas source, while Zone 2 tariff is applicable for beyond 300 km. However, Zone 1 tariff is used for compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) users anywhere in the country.

In a significant move, PNGRB had last year brought down the number of unified tariff zones in the country to two, from the earlier three. The step was introduced to make natural gas more affordable for households and transport networks to support broader clean energy adoption.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has recently been encouraging the use of piped natural gas in the country amid a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage due to the West Asia crisis.

India’s city gas distribution (CGD) companies are offering incentives to promote PNG connections. Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) and GAIL Gas Ltd are offering free gas worth around Rs 500 for domestic consumers. Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has waived registration charges of about Rs 500 for domestic PNG consumers and security deposits for commercial users. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has also announced a waiver of security deposits for all commercial connections.

The Centre has also threatened to cut LPG supply to consumers if they fail to switch to PNG in areas where connectivity exists.