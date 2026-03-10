Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Union Cabinet clears amendments to IBC, Companies Act and LLP Act

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 8:38 PM IST

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as well as the Companies Act and the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, according to official sources.
 
The IBC Bill had been tabled by the Corporate Affairs Ministry in August last year, after which it was referred to the Select Committee of Parliament. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), it is learnt, has accepted most of the suggestions made by the committee and incorporated them in the Bill.
 
Changes in the Companies Act and the LLP Act, sources said, focus on easing processes and reducing the compliance burden on businesses. Various forms are proposed to be rationalised alongside more action on decriminalisation for greater ease of doing business across both Acts.
   
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that the IBC Bill would be tabled in the second half of the Budget Session of Parliament.
 
The IBC Bill had proposed important changes, including a creditor-initiated insolvency resolution process, a two-tier approval framework for resolution plans, and provisions for group and cross-border insolvency.

An important clarification made in the Bill relates to claims raised by state or Central authorities, stating that only if there is a contractual agreement between parties for such claims would they be treated as secured creditors and would not automatically get a higher priority under the IBC. The proposed Bill has brought significant reforms with the addition of a new clause that allows assets of personal or corporate guarantors to be transferred to lenders as part of the insolvency resolution process.
 
“The approval of the Union Cabinet to the proposed amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and the Companies Act has come at an opportune time as there is an urgent need to cut down systemic delays and promote cross-border insolvencies,” said Prateek Kumar, partner at Khaitan & Co.
 
One of the important suggestions made by the Select Committee of Parliament was to address delays at the level of the adjudicating authority more proactively and introduce stricter guardrails for resolution professionals to avoid any loss of integrity. The parliamentary panel has suggested that the Bill be revised to include a provision that would bar a resolution professional (RP) from becoming the liquidator.
 

IBC review Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Union Cabinet

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 8:27 PM IST

