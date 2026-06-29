Union minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurates 950 MW solar projects in MP
The Union minister also laid the foundation stone for industrial and development projects worth Rs 1,593 crore, while highlighting competitive solar tariffs
Nandini Keshari
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Union Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday launched 950 MW of solar projects in Madhya Pradesh, including 500 MW capacity in Neemuch and 450 MW in Shajapur.
Joshi said tariffs of ₹2.14 to ₹2.15 per unit for the Neemuch Solar Park and ₹2.33 to ₹2.35 per unit for the Shajapur Solar Park had been achieved, among the lowest and most competitive rates in the country.
He added that merely generating solar power is not enough; battery storage technology is crucial to keep the grid stable during the night and at times of need.
Joshi also said the state's first solar storage project in Morena achieved the country's lowest tariff of ₹2.70 per unit.
Joshi also laid the foundation stone for multiple industrial units and development projects worth ₹1,593 crore to boost industrial development and employment in the state.
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Topics : Pralhad Joshi solar parks solar park Madhya Pradesh
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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 9:25 PM IST