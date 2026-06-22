UP eyes 9% of India's data centre capacity with ₹4.9 trn investment

Uttar Pradesh has set a target of developing more than 2 gigawatt (Gw) of additional data centre capacity by 2030.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underlined that data, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital infrastructure are the foundational pillars of the future economy. He has tasked officials with framing a new data centre policy to make it more practical and aligned with investors’ expectations.

The proposed policy will prioritise AI-enabled, energy-efficient, and environmentally sustainable green data centres, world-class digital infra, fast approvals, and superior connectivity, making UP the most preferred destination for investments.

Under the existing Uttar Pradesh data centre policy 2021, the state had set a target of developing 900 Mw of data centre capacity and attracting ₹30,000 crore in investments. So far, investment proposals worth nearly ₹21,343 crore have already been approved.

These projects, aimed to establish Uttar Pradesh as a data centre operations hub in India, will span across different regions including Noida, Yamuna Expressway Region, Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Sitapur. Currently, six data centre parks and two data centre units are operational, while work on a committed capacity of 644 Mw is underway.

Major companies, including Hiranandani Group, NTT Global Data Centers, Adani Group, ST Telemedia, SKVR Software Solution, Web Werks, and Sify Technologies, are implementing data centre projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi also instructed officials to develop a dedicated incentive mechanism to encourage the establishment of high-capacity AI-based computing infrastructure.

“Data centre parks establishing advanced AI computing resources in accordance with prescribed standards should receive additional benefits,” he said, underlining that this would accelerate the development of AI-driven digital infra across the state.

He said units obtaining high-level green data centre certifications should be eligible for additional financial incentives.

Further, the CM stressed that data centre development should not be restricted to the National Capital Region (NCR).