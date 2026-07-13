UP govt offers special provisions to propel Eastern UP, Bundelkhand

The recently announced Uttar Pradesh Startup Policy 2026 promises capital grants of up to ₹1.50 crore to incubators in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand, while such support in other regions including Western UP and Central UP, is capped at ₹1.25 crore. Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh Data Centre Policy 2026 provides additional sops to units proposed in Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions.

The upcoming data centres would be eligible for a land subsidy of 50 per cent on prevailing circle rates if private investors purchase or lease land from government authorities in the two relatively backward regions. However, in other parts of the state, the corresponding subsidy is only 25 per cent, according to the fresh policy document.

According to a senior official, the new startup and data centre policies, which the Yogi cabinet recently cleared, are cornerstones of UP’s aggressive march from an agrarian economy to an industrial and services powerhouse.

UP Minister for IT & Electronics Sunil Sharma said the new startup policy provides comprehensive financial and institutional support to the state's startup ecosystem.

The sustenance allowance for startups has been increased from ₹17,500 per month for one year to ₹20,000 per month for two years.

Besides, the prototype grant has been doubled from ₹5,00,000 to ₹10,00,000, while seed funding has been hiked from ₹ 7,50,000 to ₹15,00,000.

Under special circumstances, seed funding could be enhanced up to ₹50,00,000, he said, adding the policy targets to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, employment, and investment across the state.

Moreover, the startup policy promises reimbursement of up to ₹2 crore for patents and quality certifications, matching grants of up to ₹5 crore, and a 4 per cent interest subsidy on term loans of up to ₹2 crore to help enterprises scale up rapidly.