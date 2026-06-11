UP targets three-fold jump in defence investments to ₹1 trillion

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) has so far garnered defence and aerospace proposals totalling ₹35,000 crore, with several projects already commissioned.

The Yogi Adityanath government plans to host the Uttar Pradesh Defence and FDI Conclave 2026, aimed at attracting domestic and global military ware manufacturers to boost its defence sector investment basket to ₹ 1 trillion.

UPDIC spans six nodes viz. Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Aligarh and Agra.While Kanpur tops the UPDIC pecking order with projects of ₹13,000 crore, Jhansi ranks second with investments of ₹11,700 crore, followed by Lucknow ₹4,850 crore; Aligarh ₹4,500 crore; Chitrakoot ₹900; and Agra ₹ 600 crore.

The proposed conclave aims to establish UP as India’s defence manufacturing hub by fostering collaborations among industry leaders, defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs), aerospace companies, research institutions and government agencies, a senior UP official said.

The Yogi Adityanath government will showcase UP’s strategic location, robust expressway network, vast industrial land bank, single-window clearance system and improved law and order as major attractions for big ticket investments.

Leading DPSUs such as HAL, BEL, BEML, and private sector majors such as Tata Group, Adani Group, global marquee entities like Boeing, Airbus and Lockheed Martin will be invited to the conclave.

The Yogi government has made the UPDIC a pillar of UP’s $1 trillion economy strategy. Promoted by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the UPDIC aligns with India’s defence and aerospace ambitions, and to position UP as a strategic hub of indigenous defence manufacturing.

According to UPEIDA, of the nearly 2,040 hectares of land acquired so far, about 978 hectares have already been allotted to industries.

While Kanpur leads in ballistic materials and specialised defence textiles,while Lucknow is emerging as a hub for advanced materials and missile systems with prestigious projects like BrahMos missiles.

Meanwhile, a 250-acre battle tank MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) facility and a combat vehicle manufacturing plant are also proposed in the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA).