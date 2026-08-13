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Home / Industry / News / UPI effect: Payments cos raise $5.8 bn across 371 funding rounds in 5 years

UPI effect: Payments cos raise $5.8 bn across 371 funding rounds in 5 years

Cred and PhonePe raised $1 billion each during the five-year period, while Pine Labs, Razorpay and BharatPe were among the other major recipients of equity funding

UPI

(Photo: AdobeStock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 7:40 PM IST

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India’s payments technology sector has raised over $5.8 billion in cumulative equity funding across 371 rounds since 2021, as adoption of transaction-related services built on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) expanded over the past five years, according to data from Tracxn.
 
During this period, capital was concentrated among companies such as Cred and PhonePe cornering $1 billion each, followed by Pine Lab’s $641 million, Razorpay’s $535 million and BharatPe raising $440 million. 
 
The sector raised $2.8 billion across around 121 rounds in 2021, before funding contracted to $416 million across 43 rounds in 2025. Funding hit a low of $219 million across 54 rounds in 2024. So far this year, the sector has raised $669 million across 12 rounds, according to the data. 
   
The focus on capital raised by companies, especially those operating on UPI rails or enabling e-payments acceptance, comes at time when a potential merchant discount rate (MDR) on UPI is being deliberated upon.  
 
UPI payments continue to remain free for users and merchants currently. A potential MDR is being considered for large merchants with no plans to pass on the cost of processing such transactions on consumers. 

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Funding to payments-tech companies in India      
       
Year Funding (in $million) Number of rounds  
2021 ₹2800 ₹121  
2022 899 92  
2023 823 49  
2024 219 54  
2025 416 43  
2026 669 12  
       
Source: Tracxn      
 

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Topics : UPI payments Technology

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 7:16 PM IST