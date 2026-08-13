UPI effect: Payments cos raise $5.8 bn across 371 funding rounds in 5 years

India’s payments technology sector has raised over $5.8 billion in cumulative equity funding across 371 rounds since 2021, as adoption of transaction-related services built on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) expanded over the past five years, according to data from Tracxn.

During this period, capital was concentrated among companies such as Cred and PhonePe cornering $1 billion each, followed by Pine Lab’s $641 million, Razorpay’s $535 million and BharatPe raising $440 million.

The sector raised $2.8 billion across around 121 rounds in 2021, before funding contracted to $416 million across 43 rounds in 2025. Funding hit a low of $219 million across 54 rounds in 2024. So far this year, the sector has raised $669 million across 12 rounds, according to the data.