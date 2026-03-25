55% of GCC work in India at risk from AI-driven disruption: Zinnov

More than half of the work performed by global capability centres (GCCs) in India is under displacement pressure, or risks losing relevance and becoming commoditised due to the influence of artificial intelligence (AI), a report by consultancy firm Zinnov in partnership with Indiaspora cautioned.

While India’s portfolio has matured considerably over the decades — from being a cost arbitrage centre to one leading innovation and shaping the transformation journey of a parent company — almost 55 per cent of the current work still sits in commodities and procedures that are vulnerable to disruption.

“AI has fundamentally altered the pace and nature of change. What used to take a decade is now unfolding in cycles of months. Every new model release has the potential to redraw the boundaries of work, compressing expertise into procedure and procedure into automation. The portfolio itself, the very foundation of a GCC, is now the most exposed layer,” Pari Natarajan, CEO and co-founder, Zinnov, said.

India has more than 1,800 GCCs spread across sectors such as BFSI, retail and CPG, manufacturing, and pharma and life sciences. The segment employs almost two million people and contributes $64 billion in technology export revenue.

The report says roles such as manual QA testers and software developers are most susceptible to AI disruption, as their ability to improve margins and revenue per employee for a company is limited. A large portion of these jobs is already automated, and the software development life cycle is undergoing a profound shift as machines are able to write millions of lines of code, with humans increasingly in supervisory roles.

The solution is to invest in frontier capabilities and deepen “grey hair” capacity, which refers to developing the ability to solve complex problems with deep experience. Such skills, coupled with cutting-edge research and development (R&D), are least vulnerable to disruption and are incremental in value.

Indian GCCs have been struggling over the past couple of years to scale up and attain the level of maturity desired by their headquarters. The reasons are many, from defining the purpose of the centre and its sponsorship to its positioning in the organisational workflow, with mid-market centres facing the most pressure.

The report adds that India’s GCC portfolio mix has improved in the last decade and closely resembles the nature of work done at corporate headquarters. Almost 45 per cent of jobs now require expertise and high-end research, compared to just 25 per cent a decade ago. Still, a significant portion remains prone to disruption and job losses.

Many GCCs have been struggling to manage their portfolios due to cost pressures and are looking to offload some work to system integrators such as Cognizant, HCL, and Infosys, which have found this to be a strong source of revenue.

The AI-native GCC playbook should involve three steps: self-disruption, ownership of the transformation of commodity and procedure work, and investment in innovation and deeper domain expertise.