US nuclear industry to closely follow SHANTI Act implementation in India

The US nuclear power industry will closely follow the implementation of the SHANTI Act in India as part of a larger long-term effort to build a serious commercial nuclear partnership between the two countries, Maria Korsnick, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI), has said.

She is leading a delegation of around 20 top US nuclear energy leaders currently visiting India, meeting Indian ministers, officials, and executives from nuclear energy companies to explore how US and Indian companies can work together on key aspects, including reactor technology. NEI is a policy and trade organisation representing the commercial nuclear energy industry in the US.

“The immediate next step is to keep the company-to-company and government-to-industry discussions moving. Companies will follow the SHANTI implementation process closely. They will continue talking with Indian partners about technology needs, supply-chain opportunities, manufacturing, fuel, engineering, services, project models, and financing,” Korsnick told Business Standard in an interview.

She said the SHANTI Act has made very important progress, moving India towards a more workable framework for commercial nuclear cooperation and closer to international norms. “That is one of the reasons US companies are here. They see a more serious opportunity than existed before. The implementing details will still matter. Companies will look carefully at contract terms, recourse, insurance, and dispute resolution,” Korsnick said.

The US Nuclear Executive Mission has met three key Indian ministers so far, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Science, Technology and Atomic Energy Minister Jitendra Singh, and Power Minister Manohar Lal. Korsnick said the focus of the discussions between the two sides so far has been on moving from reform to real cooperation. “The SHANTI Act is a major step. Now the question is how US and Indian companies can partner on technology, fuel, manufacturing, engineering, supply chains, project delivery, and long-term services.”

She said the SHANTI Act has changed the conversation and US companies are now willing to support India across the full nuclear life cycle, with expertise in large reactors, small modular reactors, microreactors, light water reactors, molten salt reactors, high-temperature gas reactors, and advanced fuel technologies.

As part of the discussions, US companies are looking at how their technology and experience can support India’s energy goals. “Implementation matters, of course. But the larger message is that there is real momentum, and both sides are beginning the detailed conversations needed to turn that momentum into business,” she said, adding that India has taken a major step with the SHANTI Act and the next phase is to create the policy and business environment in which nuclear energy projects can take root.

Asked whether the private industry’s response after the enactment of the SHANTI Act could have been stronger, Korsnick said, “The interest is very strong. The fact that this delegation is here is evidence of that. At the same time, nuclear energy is a long-term business. Companies need to understand the rules, the project models, the role of Indian partners, the licensing process, and the commercial structure. That is not a lack of interest. That is what serious companies do before making major commitments.”

She also said finance will be a key part of nuclear project development and if India develops a strong domestic role in manufacturing, construction, engineering, and services, that can help make projects more competitive over time. “There are also US financing tools that may be relevant, including the Export-Import Bank and other federal tools depending on the project. But financing follows serious projects. It requires clear rules, bankable project structures, and confidence that the project can be delivered,” Korsnick said.

Commenting on the possibility of India importing AP1000 reactors any time soon as a result of the discussions, Korsnick said that AP1000 is certainly one serious possibility, and Westinghouse is part of the delegation. “But this mission is broader than any one reactor design. AP1000 may be part of the conversation, but so are small modular reactors, advanced reactors, fuel, engineering, manufacturing, supply chains, storage, logistics, and long-term services,” she said.

India enacted the SHANTI Act in December 2025 in an attempt to overhaul the country’s nuclear energy framework, opening the civil nuclear sector to private and foreign participation for the first time since Independence. The country is targeting the installation of 100 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity by 2047.