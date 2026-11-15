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Home / Industry / News / USFDA closes Dr Reddy's Hyderabad facility inspection with VAI status

USFDA closes Dr Reddy's Hyderabad facility inspection with VAI status

The company said the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection was conducted by the USFDA at its formulations manufacturing facility (FTO-3) in Bachupally, Hyderabad

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector

The company had earlier informed the stock exchanges regarding the inspection on August 14, 2026

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2026 | 3:38 PM IST

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Dr Reddy's Laboratories has said the US health regulator classified the inspection outcome of its formulations manufacturing facility here as 'Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)' and officially closed the inspection.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, the company said the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection was conducted by the USFDA at its formulations manufacturing facility (FTO-3) in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

The company had earlier informed the stock exchanges regarding the inspection on August 14, 2026.

"We wish to inform you that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has classified the inspection outcome as 'Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)' and concluded that the inspection is officially closed under 21 CFR 20.64(d)(3)," Dr Reddy's said in the filing.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : USFDA US Food and Drug Administration Dr Reddys Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Dr Reddy's Lab

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First Published: Nov 15 2026 | 3:37 PM IST