Uttar Pradesh govt attracts ₹3,000 crore tourism investment proposals

The state’s Buddhist Circuit includes six key sites -- Sarnath (Varanasi), Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kaushambi and Sankisa – which together drew over 8.2 million visitors in 2025, reflecting popularity among the domestic and foreign visitors.

The investment potential was identified during the International Buddhist Conclave 2026 held in Kushinagar, which saw participation from Thailand, Japan, Myanmar, Bhutan, and Nepal. The UP government identified potential investment worth ₹3,000 crore in tourism-related sectors.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the investments are expected to boost tourism, hospitality, transport and infrastructure in the state.

The government is also leveraging digital media, influencers, vloggers and content creators to promote tourism hotspots such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura. Under the UP’s Digital Media Policy 2024, influencers can receive up to ₹8 lakh to promote tourism, heritage, cuisine through content creation.

A mentoring session for content creators, was recently held by social media platform Snapchat in Lucknow. According to Saket Jha Saurabh, Director & Head (AR & Content Partnerships) Snap Inc, Uttar Pradesh has one of the largest content creators communities in India. Content in regional languages like Hindi is seeing strong engagement as creators share authentic and relatable stories, he said adding tourism and heritage are among the themes for engaging content in Uttar Pradesh.

Under UP’s ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047’ roadmap, the state aims to raise tourism’s contribution to gross value added from 9.2 per cent to 16 per cent by 2047, aligning with its broader goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

The government also plans to expand the number of Unesco-recognised heritage sites in the state from seven to 20.

In 2025, Uttar Pradesh saw an influx of 1.37 billion domestic tourists and 366,000 foreign visitors - driven by the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025, which attracted 660 million tourists and pilgrims.