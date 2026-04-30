Uttar Pradesh govt bets on solar as energy demand may cross 33,000 Mw

While the energy demand in June 2026 is expected to reach 33,375 Mw, the UP government has prepared a roadmap to ensure 34,000 Mw is available.

In addition to leveraging thermal and hydro power resources, the state is building rooftop solar power plants across 75 districts.

UP is among top performing states under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana scheme. So far, over 480,000 residential rooftop solar plants have been installed across 75 districts.

“The government aims to realise the vision of ‘solar in every home’, ensuring affordable and clean energy. This will lead to reduced electricity bills, environmental protection, and energy self-reliance,” a senior UP New and Renewable Energy Development Agency official said.

While Lucknow tops rooftop solar installations with over 87,000 plants, other cities are fast catching up, especially in the growing use of induction cooktops, and the rising demand for electric vehicles.

Apart from rooftop solar plants, the private sector is partnering with rural entrepreneurs to set up micro solar farms, which feed energy to the local community including shops and micro enterprises.

This approach not only enhances energy reliability but also addresses ongoing challenges such as excessive dependence on diesel in the hinterland, said Manoj Gupta, chief executive officer of Tata Power’s subsidiary TP Renewable Microgrid.

The Tata Power company is setting up integrated renewable energy plants in UP, which combines solar power as well as bio-CNG derived from agricultural residue and cattle waste for energy generation in the hinterland, he added.

According to the UP Power Corporation Limited, nearly 80 per cent of the electricity demand during peak hours will be met through previously signed MoUs under long-term tie-ups.

The remaining energy demand will be met through the procurement of additional electricity from leading power exchange platforms such as IEX, PXIL, and HPX.

In addition, a banking arrangement of about 4,663 million units of electricity has been made with other states. Under this arrangement, power can be procured from other states during demand spikes in peak summer, and later returned during lean seasons.