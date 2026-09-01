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Home / Industry / News / Uttar Pradesh govt taps global markets for processed food exports

Uttar Pradesh govt taps global markets for processed food exports

Uttar Pradesh is expanding processed food exports to global markets, with shipments rising to ₹1,132 crore in FY26 and exporters now present across all 75 districts

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Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 4:57 PM IST

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The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has tapped global markets for exporting agricultural and horticulture-based processed food items. Under the aegis of the Uttar Pradesh State Horticultural Export Promotion Board (UPSHEB), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between exporters and the state Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).
 
The leading export destinations include the US, Canada, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia.
 
Dinesh Pratap Singh, Minister of State for Horticulture and Agricultural Exports, said the exports of agricultural and horticulture-based products have witnessed a steady growth.
 
He said the shipments increased from ~727 crore in 2016-17 to ~1,132 crore in 2025-26.
  
“UP is taking steps to promote the farm produce beyond the national markets to global markets, while also promoting value addition in the agriculture and horticulture sectors,” he added.

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UPSHEB has also launched a website to disseminate information regarding the standards required for a particular farm produce in the destination country, and the procedures to be followed for exports. The website also provides details regarding the facilities, assistance, guidance, and subsidies being offered by the state to exporters.
 
Singh said earlier exporters from UP were concentrated in major cities, however, today, they are “present across all 75 districts.”
 
Currently, around 3,000 exporters are operating in UP.
 
Singh also laid emphasis on the need for farm produce to conform to high-quality export standards to compete globally.
 
Meanwhile, the commissioning of the Noida International Airport has given a major push to the exports. The state is also developing an Integrated Testing and Treatment Park near Jewar in Greater Noida.
 
Singh said all these efforts will contribute robustly to realise the target of UP becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.
 
Recently, the state also signed an MoU with Google and Network for Humanity, ITC, and Aquabridge to give a new direction to agricultural productivity, farmers’ income, and the future of agriculture in UP.
 

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Topics : Uttar Pradesh Processed food agricultural exports

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First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 4:57 PM IST