Uttar Pradesh govt targets ₹2,000 crore value addition in robotics

Uttar Pradesh, which is foraying into new-age domains including robotics and graphics processing unit (GPU) clusters, aims to achieve gross value addition worth ₹2,000 crore in the next five years from its robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Noida. The 75-acre ‘PRAGATI’ (Park for Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, GPU Clusters and Advanced Technical Innovation) project targets 100,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

The UP government has already allocated ₹100 crore for setting up two U-Hubs in Noida and Lucknow. While the Noida U-Hub is positioned as a centre for quantum computing, semiconductor design, physical AI, robotics, defence technology, and advanced biotechnology, the Lucknow centre will encompass applied AI, GovTech, AI solutions for industry and healthcare, biosciences, and agri-biotechnology.

The Noida U-Hub has been positioned as India’s first integrated robotics and advanced manufacturing cluster, where state-of-the-art facilities such as robotics testing and certification, prototyping, manufacturing, motion capture lab, physical AI data centre, startup incubation, and co-working spaces will be developed. Noida was chosen for its electronics manufacturing ecosystem, excellent connectivity, Noida International Airport and a dedicated freight corridor.

A committee chaired by the IIT Kanpur director studied national and international deep-tech ecosystems and laid the blueprint for the project. “The project aims to make the state a national centre for robotics and high-tech manufacturing, and reduce dependence on imports,” a senior official said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the expansion of the Information technology industry should not remain confined to Noida, but should extend to Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

Recently, Microsoft in collaboration with 1M1B Foundation and MeitY’s Startup Hub launched UP’s first centre for ‘Green Skills & Applied AI’ at the Lucknow University campus. The centre will train youth to develop practical AI-powered solutions for climate and sustainability challenges while preparing for careers in the emerging green economy.

Meanwhile, the CM directed officials to nurture an environment for global Capability Centres (GCCs), startups, innovation-driven companies, and micro, small and medium IT enterprises.

“A comprehensive action plan to make Uttar Pradesh a national leader in robotics, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors and other emerging technologies,” he underlined.