Uttar Pradesh to get major pharma boost with ₹2,500 crore investment

To further this aim, the state is setting up a 1,500-acre Bulk Drug & Pharma Park in Lalitpur district along with a 350-acre Medical Device Park near the Noida International Airport (NIA) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

“While ₹2,000 crore is estimated to be invested in the Lalitpur Bulk Drug & Pharma Park, the Medical Device Park in Greater Noida would require investment of nearly ₹500 crore,” a senior state official said.

The Lalitpur project would offer ‘plug-and-play’ infrastructure to woo investors, and is expected to generate 450,000 job opportunities.

Recently, UP Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Health) Amit Kumar Ghosh at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) conference underlined the state’s strong push towards private sector partnerships in hospital infrastructure and health & wellness centres.

Meanwhile, SS Medical Systems, which manufactures low-cost biomedical waste management systems, is exploring opportunities to set up a greenfield unit in Uttar Pradesh.

The company has partnered with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) to promote indigenous ‘Made in India’ technologies for biomedical waste management across India and beyond.

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has also envisioned developing flatted factories for medical devices.

Besides catering to the domestic medical market, the state plans to tap into the lucrative global market.

So far, the Yogi Adityanath government has netted pharma investment proposals totalling over ₹38,000 crore. Of these, about 210 investment proposals worth ₹ 28,000 crore were garnered at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors' Summit (GIS) in 2023.

Some of the recent investment proposals include ₹1,250 crore from Arna Pharma, ₹1,250 crore from Biogenta Lifesciences, ₹737 crore from Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited, ₹590 crore from Walter Bushnell Enterprises, and ₹553 crore from Jhanvika Labs.