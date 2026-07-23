Vedanta appeals against Delhi HC verdict in Gujarat offshore block case

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, India's largest private-sector oil and gas producer, has approached the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court against the latest single-judge verdict upholding the Centre's decision to deny the company a contract extension for the CB-OS/2 offshore oil and gas block in Gujarat. Hours after the court delivered its ruling, the company released a statement confirming that the matter is now sub judice. "The Hon'ble Delhi High Court pronounced its order in the matter pertaining to the CB-OS/2 block on July 22, 2026. We have filed an appeal against the said order before the Division Bench of the High Court. The matter is now sub judice," the company said.

Vedanta had earlier appealed to the Delhi High Court to retain its offshore oil and gas block in the Cambay Basin in Gujarat. This came after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, in September 2025, denied a 10-year extension under the government's 2017 pre-NELP contract extension policy.

Vedanta's Production Sharing Contract (PSC) expired on June 29, 2023. While the government had granted interim extensions during the review of Vedanta's request, it later decided to transfer the asset to Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC).

The matter will now proceed before the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court for further consideration, the company said in its statement. With the High Court upholding the government's decision to refuse an extension of the PSC, ONGC is now in a position to take control of the assets and operations of the block.

The court ruled that Vedanta was not entitled to an extension after it unilaterally adjusted around ₹88 crore from the government's share of profit petroleum to offset its liabilities arising from the special additional excise duty (SAED).

The offshore block, located near Suvali in Gujarat, comprises the Lakshmi and Gauri gas fields. It was awarded in 1998 to a consortium of Cairn Energy, Tata Petrodyne and ONGC. Vedanta later became the operator and currently holds a 40 per cent participating interest, while ONGC owns 50 per cent.