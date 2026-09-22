The Centre has amended the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, requiring packages of soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, other cosmetics and toiletries to display a symbol indicating whether the product is of vegetarian or non-vegetarian origin.

Under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Fourth Amendment Rules, 2026, notified on September 21, products of vegetarian origin must carry a green dot, while products of non-vegetarian origin must carry a red or brown dot. The symbol must appear at the top of the principal display panel of the package. The requirement applies to soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, other cosmetics and toiletries. The amendment came into force on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Are these packaging rules a new requirement?

The requirement for personal-care products to display green and red or brown dots dates back to an earlier amendment to the Legal Metrology rules. It was introduced in 2014 under Rule 6(8). The September 2026 notification changes the legal structure of the provision by inserting the requirement under Rule 6(4A)(d) and simultaneously omitting the earlier Rule 6(8).

The labelling requirement had also been the subject of legal proceedings. In February 2026, the Delhi High Court dealt with a challenge to the provision and directed regulatory authorities to arrive at a clear position on the labelling of cosmetics and toiletries.

How are toiletries packaging regulated in India?

Toiletries and cosmetics in India must display clear and standardised information under the Cosmetics Rules, 2020 and the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules. The regulations mandate that every inner and outer package must show the official name of the cosmetic or toiletry, along with the name and complete address of the manufacturing premises.

For imported goods, the package must carry the name and address of the importer or authorised agent. It must also mention the quantity by weight or volume in metric units, the batch number and manufacturing licence number, preceded by ‘M’, as well as the manufacturing date and use-before or expiry date, with the month and year. The package must also display the maximum retail price (MRP), inclusive of all taxes, along with directions for safe use and any applicable warnings or precautions.

There are regulations governing the declaration of ingredients as well. Ingredients present at a concentration greater than 1 per cent must be listed in descending order of weight or volume. Ingredients at 1 per cent or less can follow in any order, preceded by the heading “INGREDIENTS”. Very small packs, under 30 grams for solids or semi-solids or 60ml for liquids, are exempt from the full ingredient list.