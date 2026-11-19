The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has now allowed pollution under control (PUC) certificates for vehicles to remain valid for up to three years, depending on their age and emission standards.

The move is intended to align the frequency of emission testing with the age profile of vehicles, reduce the compliance burden on owners of newer and cleaner vehicles, and promote an efficient pollution under control certification regime while ensuring continued monitoring of in-use vehicle emissions, the ministry said.

The revised validity periods are three months for BS-I, BS-II and BS-III vehicles, six months for BS-IV vehicles, and three years for non-transport BS-VI vehicles that are less than six years old from the date of first registration, one year for those older than six but less than 10 years, and six months for those older than a decade.

For transport vehicles, the validity of the PUC certificate will be two years for vehicles aged less than six years, while the validity will be the same as that for non-transport vehicles for those older than six years.

The revised provisions also provide for a transitional arrangement whereby the revised validity period shall apply to pollution under control certificates (PUCCs) issued before the commencement of the amendment only from the date of their first renewal after the amendment comes into force.

Moreover, from now on, if a PUCC is renewed within 10 days preceding the expiry of the existing certificate, the renewed certificate shall take effect from the date of expiry of the existing certificate.

“However, where renewal is sought after the expiry of the existing certificate, the renewed certificate shall take effect from the date of renewal,” the ministry said.