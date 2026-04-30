Venezuela, Brazil among India's top 5 crude oil suppliers in April

Indian refiners have begun recalibrating their crude oil sourcing strategy amid supply disruptions from West Asia, with Venezuela and Brazil emerging among the top five suppliers in April, replacing Iraq and the United States (US), showed data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler.

The shift comes as shipments from Iraq, which has traditionally been India’s second-largest crude oil supplier, dropped to zero for the first time in years following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

India’s top crude oil suppliers in April were Russia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Venezuela, and Brazil. This marks a notable change from the pre-conflict supply mix, when Russia, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the US dominated India’s crude oil imports.

“India's crude oil imports from Iraq have fallen to nil — a level not seen in recent memory — following disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Unlike Saudi Arabia and the UAE, Iraq does not possess alternate export infrastructure to serve Asian markets. Should the conflict in West Asia remain unresolved, Iraqi oil supplies to the region are likely to remain at these depressed levels,” said Nikhil Dubey, senior refining analyst at Kpler.

India’s crude oil supplies from West Asian countries, including Iraq, Kuwait, and Qatar, fell to zero in April, amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic maritime chokepoint through which 20 per cent of global crude oil transits. Iraq supplied as much as 1 million barrels of crude oil each day to India prior to the conflict.

As Indian refiners scout the global market to replace the lost Gulf barrels, Venezuela and Brazil have emerged as critical suppliers to India, ensuring crude oil availability. In April, Venezuela supplied 298,000 bpd of crude oil to India, as against zero volumes earlier. Indian refiners have restarted Venezuelan oil purchases since the US’ takeover of Caracas oil assets. Most of these purchases were made by Reliance Industries due to the refinery’s high complexity, enabling it to process highly sour Venezuelan crude.

Crude oil supplies from Brazil doubled in April to 275,000 bpd from the previous month, when the country supplied 137,000 bpd. In an effort to diversify crude oil supplies, state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) had entered a one-year term deal with Brazil’s state-owned Petrobras in February 2026 for supplying 12 million barrels of crude oil for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).

Despite the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil flows from Saudi Arabia and UAE have remained healthy at 704,000 bpd and 591,000 bpd, respectively, in April. Saudi Arabia and UAE are the only Gulf countries that have been able to maintain healthy exports despite the ongoing conflict due to oil pipelines and ports, which completely bypass Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Russia retained the position of India’s top crude oil supplier in April. India imported 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil from Russia in April, 16.67 per cent lower than the previous month. The lower intake was on account of a maintenance shutdown at Russia-backed refinery Nayara Energy and attacks on oil infrastructure in Moscow, said Dubey. Nayara Energy is expected to resume operations by mid-May at its Vadinar refinery in Gujarat.

The country’s largest refiner, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), was the top importer of Russian oil in April at 677,000 bpd, followed by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) at 235,000 bpd.

Indian refiners have ramped up purchases of Russian oil on the back of a US waiver allowing countries to purchase Russian crude oil and petroleum products, even from sanctioned entities, until May 16 that were loaded onto vessels on or before April 17.

On account of supply disruption from West Asia, India’s total crude oil imports dropped to 4.43 million bpd in April, as against the average of 5 million bpd prior to the conflict.