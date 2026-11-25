Vodafone Idea (Vi), India’s third-largest carrier, will not renew 4.4 megahertz (MHz) of spectrum in the 1800 MHz band in its Mumbai circle, even as it has sought an extension for 39.6 MHz of spectrum in the same band across eight circles, where the licences are set to expire on December 4.

The Aditya Birla group-backed telecommunications (telecom) service provider said its decision to seek an extension in these circles was based on its business needs and would not disrupt customer services. “Based on our business needs and to provide a seamless customer experience with adequate network coverage, we have submitted our request to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for renewal/extension of spectrum in select circles,” a spokesperson for Vi said.

The company has sought an extension for the 4.4 MHz of spectrum across Assam, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the Northeast and Odisha until the next spectrum auction. It has proposed that, in the interim, spectrum charges be levied on a pro-rata basis, using the 1800 MHz band pricing from the previous auction, as determined by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

According to telecom sector expert Parag Kar, Vi would have to pay ₹2,486 crore to renew spectrum across all the circles, including Mumbai, at the reserve price.

DoT is yet to conduct spectrum auctions for 2026. Since it would take about six months from the announcement for the auctions to actually take place, the next spectrum sale is likely to be held in the next financial year (2027-28).

The 1800 MHz spectrum was allocated to Vi 20 years ago on an administrative basis, which means it can be used only for 2G services, unlike liberalised spectrum in the same band, which can also be used for 4G services.

Mumbai is among the top-priority circles for the Mumbai-headquartered carrier, which launched 5G services there last year. People aware of the development said the carrier would have to carve out spectrum from other existing bands, including 900 MHz, to ensure that network coverage for its millions of customers in the circle does not deteriorate.

Earlier this month, Vi Chief Executive Officer Abhijit Kishore said during the earnings call for the quarter ended September that the company would continue operations using its existing spectrum until the next auctions take place.

“We have already represented ourselves to DoT about our interest in continuing with that. So, we’ll wait and watch on that, but our services are not going to be disrupted at all,” he had said.

The company paid spectrum dues of over ₹4,300 crore in October this year, taking the total dues paid to more than ₹6,000 crore against its full spectrum obligations of ₹7,000 crore due in 2026-27 (FY27).

The spectrum renewal issue comes as the debt-laden carrier awaits the disbursement of ₹25,000 crore in bank funding, even as it has secured non-fund-based bank facilities worth nearly ₹10,500 crore over the first quarter (April-June/Q1) and second quarter (July-September/Q2) of FY27. The facilities are being used to fund capital expenditure as the company expands the capacity of its 5G network across 17 priority circles.