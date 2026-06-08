Vijay govt woos industry with fast-track clearances and outreach campaign

From clearing stuck projects within 25 days in real estate, to assuring companies that it will address all their concerns, to even urging some home-grown players not to look for investments in rival states such as Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka or Andhra Pradesh, the state is trying hard to maintain investor confidence. This comes after five years of aggressive positioning by the state as the factory of India, bringing in huge investments in the electronics and automobile industries.

Take the case of real estate projects. The government has already directed various departments to give clearances within 25 days. "For my company, around 63 acres of residential plot conversion spread across Chennai, Coimbatore and Erode happened within the last few weeks without paying a single penny. This is at a time when the industry was worried about Bengaluru cashing in on commercial developments. This is the case with almost all the major companies in our sector," said Bala Ramajayam, founder and managing director of G Square Group, while announcing a large-scale premium residential plotted development located in Karanodai.

"Some major industry players even got letters saying that the government is ready to address their concerns and help them through the green channel with 21-day approvals. Government departments are informing investors that there is no need to take investments outside the state," Ramajayam said.

Another industry leader, whose company had plans to start a new manufacturing unit outside the state, confirmed to Business Standard that the industry department had reached out to the company and enquired about the reasons, while organising a meeting with Industry Minister S Keerthana. This outreach comes as there were fears among investors regarding policy continuity after the new government took charge.

The chief minister himself had several rounds of meetings with various industry bodies and top companies, a source confirmed. This includes Larsen & Toubro Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan and Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tarun Garg, among others. "The chief minister mainly listened to what the companies had to say," said one of the industry sources who attended the meeting.

However, there are still concerns about the future of key infrastructure projects planned by the DMK government, including the ₹27,400-crore second airport in Chennai at Parandur in Kancheepuram district. There were reports that Vijay had ordered a status quo on the project by stopping further land acquisition and development. According to the DMK, the project is crucial for the city as it is a long-term solution to congestion at Chennai International Airport. Though the Centre had cleared the project, it had faced strong opposition from farmers and environmental activists.

L&T has signed a deal with the state to invest around ₹18,600 crore across three projects, generating employment for 8,200 people. Hyundai also announced an exclusive skill development collaboration to enhance the global employability of Tamil Nadu's youth.

"Hyundai initiatives will strengthen Tamil Nadu's leadership in sustainable mobility and automotive excellence, while also accelerating skill development to foster a future-ready workforce. We will roll out two new models from the Chennai facility, including our first mass-market dedicated EV within this year, marking a significant step towards accelerating EV adoption and building a strong EV ecosystem," Garg said.