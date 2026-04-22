Vikash Lohia tops 2026 Hurun India Successors 50 list on value growth

Vikash Lohia, deputy managing director of Jupiter Wagons, has topped the 2026 ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Successors 50 list.

A second-generation entrepreneur, Lohia multiplied the company’s market capitalisation 152.8 times in six years — from Rs 70 crore in March 2020 to Rs 10,736 crore in March 2026.

The list ranks India’s next-generation business leaders based exclusively on the growth multiple achieved by their enterprises between March 2020 and March 2026.

Amit Dahanukar (fourth generation) of Tilaknagar Industries and Abhyuday Jindal (third generation) of Jindal Stainless ranked second, with their companies’ market capitalisation rising 52.5 times each.

Karan Adani of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) emerged as the top absolute value creator, adding Rs 2.67 trillion as the company’s market capitalisation rose from Rs 42,149 crore in March 2020 to Rs 3.09 trillion in March 2026 (7.3 times) — the largest rupee addition on the list.

The top 50 successor-led companies together added Rs 26.3 trillion in market value between March 2020 and 2026, taking aggregate enterprise value from Rs 4.6 trillion to over Rs 30.9 trillion, a 6.7-times increase.

Collectively, these firms generate over Rs 8.2 trillion in revenue and Rs 90,168 crore in net profit, are growing revenue at an average of 14.4 per cent year-on-year, employ more than 8.6 lakh people, and spend Rs 1,028 crore on corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Anas Rahman Junaid, founder and chief researcher at Hurun India, said India is set for the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in its history, with about $2 trillion in family business value expected to pass from founders to successors over the next decade.

He added that the Successors 50 companies have grown 2.3 times faster than the Nifty 50, 2.4 times faster than the BSE Sensex, and over four times faster than India’s GDP. Their combined market capitalisation of Rs 30.9 trillion equals nearly 9.5 per cent of India’s GDP.

The list includes 10 women across nine companies, including Vidhi Shanghvi of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Priya Agarwal Hebbar of Hindustan Zinc.

Under Hebbar, Hindustan Zinc delivered a 63 per cent return on capital employed (ROCE) — over three times the Nifty 50 average of 19.5 per cent during March 2020–March 2026. She also led CSR spending among companies on the list at Rs 268.9 crore.

The automobile and auto components sector topped the list with nine companies.

Rajesh Saluja, co-founder, chief executive officer and managing director of ASK Private Wealth, said India’s wealth-creation narrative is shifting as next-generation entrepreneurs and family offices gain prominence. He highlighted that successors are combining legacy with innovation and institutional governance while building capital-efficient, globally competitive businesses.

The average age of successors on the list is 42. At 28, Chaitanya Jalan of Ramkrishna Forgings is the youngest entrant.