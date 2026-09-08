Volume recovery, better realisations likely to aid Supreme Industries in Q2

The key trigger for pipe players, including Supreme Industries, is the reversal of fortunes since the June quarter. 360 One Capital Research says that plumbing demand has recovered post-April destocking and remained healthy through July-August, although infrastructure demand is yet to meaningfully pick up. The key positive, according to Amit Srivastava and Varun Julasaria of the brokerage, is the minimum import price, or MIP, implementation on polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which has stabilised prices at Rs 80-85 per kg after sharp volatility in the March-April period. PVC prices have averaged Rs 79 per kg in Q2FY27 versus Rs 66 per kg in Q2FY26. Healthy volumes and higher PVC-linked realisations should support a favourable Q2FY27 for pipe manufacturers, they add.

Volumes for Supreme Industries had fallen by 14 per cent Y-o-Y in the June quarter on channel destocking. However, the company was able to boost revenues by 4 per cent Y-o-Y on better realisations and a favourable product mix. Demand in Q1 was hit by sharp polymer-price volatility. Operating profit for the quarter was higher by 24.7 per cent Y-o-Y, while margins came in at 14.6 per cent and were up 240 basis points Y-o-Y. The company has retained FY27 volume-growth guidance of 15-17 per cent for the plastic piping segment and 12-13 per cent overall for the company, with operating profit margin guidance maintained at 14-14.5 per cent.

The management indicated that it expects to achieve Y-o-Y volume growth in H1FY27 despite the weak first quarter, implying a growth rate of at least 19 per cent Y-o-Y in Q2FY27. The management expects agricultural demand postponed in Q1FY27 to return by the end of September 2026 as PVC prices stabilise and MIP places a floor on prices, further aiding volume growth. The company is also targeting total exports of $150 million over six to seven years (from $26 million last year), prioritising markets where India has signed free-trade agreements.

Arun Baid and Nikunj Shah of ICICI Securities expect higher PVC prices to result in increased working capital requirements, put pressure on unorganised players and benefit organised pipe manufacturers. The brokerage has maintained a buy rating on Supreme Industries with a price target of Rs 4,200, supported by the expected recovery in piping volumes, benefits from the Wavin integration and an expanding value-added product portfolio.