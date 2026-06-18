Water-supply curbs threaten Mumbai's burgeoning real-estate pipeline

Effective June 17, the BMC suspended all water connections to ongoing construction sites within city limits and halted new connections until further notice. The civic body has also imposed a 20 per cent water cut for industrial, commercial, and sports facilities, while a 10 per cent citywide reduction has been in force since May 15.

According to Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman of the Hiranandani group, the immediate fallout will be “site-level disruption”, especially in activities that depend on steady water access, including curing, concreting, basic site operations, and labour camps.

“If restrictions continue, developers will be forced to delay construction cycles — which can increase logistics and procurement costs and, more importantly, stretch execution timelines. Delays ultimately affect homebuyers and project delivery commitments,” he said.

Industry stakeholders said the impact will vary by project, depending on factors such as permanent water connections, onsite storage capacity, access to treated water, and reliance on tankers or borewells. At a citywide level, however, the restrictions create what many describe as “a clear execution bottleneck” for residential, industrial, and commercial developments.

Deben Moza, international partner and senior executive director, head of project management services for India and Asia Pacific at Knight Frank, said both real-estate and infrastructure projects require large volumes of water for concreting, curing, plastering, and finishing work. “Developers and contractors are being forced to seek alternative sources, such as treated or recycled water, or procure supplies through private tankers. All of these options add to costs,” he said.

Industry experts also pointed to risks for redevelopment projects, where developers continue paying rent to displaced residents until possession is handed over. Any delay could therefore increase cash outflows even as construction costs rise.

Affordable housing projects may be especially vulnerable, given their already thin margins.

Moza added that developers could seek force majeure relief under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (Rera) if the situation remains beyond their control. Investors appeared to take note of the development. Shares of Mumbai-based real-estate firms fell between 0.35 per cent and 2.54 per cent on Wednesday.

Kalpataru recorded the steepest decline, down 2.54 per cent, while Godrej Properties fell 0.35 per cent. Lodha Developers, India’s second-largest listed developer, declined 2.45 per cent, and Oberoi Realty slipped 0.59 per cent.

According to Prashant Thakur, executive director and head of research and advisory at the Anarock group, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is expected to complete around 207,300 housing units in 2026, the largest delivery pipeline in a decade.

Mumbai city alone accounts for roughly 143,000 units, or 69 per cent of that total. Anarock estimates that nearly 686,000 housing units are currently under construction across MMR, with Mumbai contributing more than 515,000 units.

Thakur said delays in fresh water connections and labour-welfare compliance could weigh on productivity at active sites. If other municipal corporations across MMR face similar reservoir stress and impose comparable restrictions, the impact on the region’s broader housing pipeline could widen considerably.

Developers also used the current situation to renew calls for long-term water-management reforms. “We have a collective responsibility to reduce dependence on potable water for construction activities and continue investing in water conservation, recycling, and responsible resource management,” said Boman Irani, founder, chairman, and managing director of the Rustomjee group.

But not everyone expects severe disruption. Some industry observers noted that the sector has weathered similar restrictions before and does not foresee major setbacks. “At project sites, construction activities largely depend on groundwater and other non-potable sources, while drinking water is used only for labour welfare and essential requirements. Therefore, we do not see any major impact on ongoing projects or construction timelines at present,” said Sukhraj Nahar, president of Credai-MCHI.

A similar view was echoed by Anand Agarwal, managing director of the Ceratec group, who said the immediate impact on construction activity in Pune remains manageable. However, he cautioned that prolonged restrictions could increase operating costs as developers rely more heavily on alternative water sources, potentially causing limited delays in execution.

Pune is also operating under alternate-day water supply. The city’s civic body has instructed construction sites not to use drinking water and has directed builders to rely on recycled water or borewells instead.