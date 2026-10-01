Weak monsoon, heat drive India's September power deficit to decade high

By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vignesh Radhakrishnan

India’s electricity deficit surged to the highest for September in nearly a decade, as weak monsoon rains depleted hydropower reservoirs and hot weather stretched the country’s grid.

Daily peak shortfalls during evening hours exceeded 2 gigawatts for more than half the month and occasionally went past 6 gigawatts, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of data from the Grid Controller of India. The combined energy shortage was the worst for the month since 2017.

The shortfall comes as below-normal rains left large swaths of the country sweltering, boosting demand for air conditioning as hydropower generation faltered and coal plants faced logistical bottlenecks.

Industrial activity and electricity consumption typically ease during the rainy season, which runs from June through September, providing relief for power producers and allowing utilities to replenish coal stockpiles.

But this year’s strong El Niño helped to curb precipitation by about 13 per cent in that period, marking the weakest monsoon since 2015 and keeping power demand elevated since March. Hydropower generation for September declined nearly 16 per cent from a year earlier, the fifth consecutive fall in monthly output.

Uneven distribution of rain across the country meant that some coal-mining regions in the east were flooded, restricting output and transport of the fuel. That contributed to a steady slide in coal inventories at power stations to the lowest level in nearly three years.

Daily reserves have more than halved from a year ago and have declined continuously since July 12, power ministry data compiled by Bloomberg show. About 40 per cent of 191 power plants surveyed by the ministry had less than a quarter of required stockpiles. On average, facilities have been left with just a week’s worth of reserves.

The supply crunch is set to benefit Coal India Ltd., the nation’s largest miner of the fuel. The Kolkata-based company has already seen an uptick in spot sales premiums, a key driver of profitability for the firm. Customers paid an average premium of 59 per cent over the base price in August, the most during the fiscal year that began in April, according to data published by the company on its website. “There is stress in the system,” Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer of Tata Power Co., said while discussing power supply from coal plants. While the situation could improve by early October, “right now, we are on the edge.”

The ongoing disruptions, aided by stronger seaborne prices, could further boost auction sales premiums.

India has added nearly 250 gigawatts of mostly solar generation capacity over the past decade. While that’s helped secure power during the day, nighttime supply falls short if demand spikes when the sun sets — requiring hydro and fossil fuel facilities to pick up the slack.

The maximum daily power shortfall for September reached 7.7 gigawatts, surpassing the deficit seen during the hot season earlier in the year.