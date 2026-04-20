West Asia conflict delays India-GCC FTA negotiations, says NITI Aayog

The ongoing war in West Asia has influenced the pace of progress on the proposed India–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), reflecting the link between regional conditions and trade diplomacy, NITI Aayog said on Monday.

“The Gulf region is an important partner for India for energy imports, exports, and remittances, with a significant share of trade routed through this region. The Middle East accounts for a large share of India’s energy imports and overseas workforce linkages. The ongoing engagement on the FTA indicates efforts to expand market access, support trade diversification, and strengthen export growth,” the think tank said in its latest quarterly ‘Trade Watch Oct-Dec (Q3) FY 2025-26’ report.

In February, India and the GCC formally launched negotiations for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial FTA.

Highlighting the impact of the West Asia crisis on India’s trade and economy, the report noted that the UAE alone accounts for approximately 36.5 per cent of India’s jewellery exports, functioning not merely as a consumer market but as a critical re-export and trading hub connecting Indian goods to markets across West Asia, Africa, and Europe.

While the sector relies predominantly on air cargo — reducing direct maritime vulnerability — indirect cost pressures from rising fuel and insurance rates remain a concern, it added.

Speaking at the launch of the report, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery stressed that FTAs are “not a one-way street,” with imports critical for forcing competitiveness. He argued that trade agreements open India’s own market to foreign competition, which he framed as a healthy pressure that forces domestic industries to sharpen their competitiveness.

India’s gems and jewellery sector, one of the country’s most important export earners employing over 5 million workers, needs to reorient itself towards higher value addition and greater market diversification to strengthen its global competitiveness, the report said.

While India commands a 7.8 per cent share of the $378 billion global gems and jewellery market, its overall global share has fallen from 6.1 per cent in 2015 to just 2.9 per cent in 2024 when raw gold is included.

“While India’s gems and jewellery sector has strong foundational advantages in processing, scale, and employment, its global competitiveness remains constrained by limited value addition, weak integration into global trading ecosystems, and structural inefficiencies across finance, infrastructure, and policy frameworks,” the report highlighted.

The report attributed this decline to a cluster of structural weaknesses. The sector remains fragmented, predominantly MSME-driven, and heavily concentrated in mid-value products like cut and polished diamonds.

High-value segments such as branded luxury jewellery, lightweight fashion jewellery, and low-carat gold designs — segments where global demand is growing rapidly — remain largely underdeveloped, according to the report.

Notably, the report flagged a broader structural concern, i.e. a divergence between exports and imports. The export side reflects genuine diversification across both products and geographies, while imports tell a different story.

The report cautioned that India’s exports have become increasingly diversified over time, with declining concentration in both products and regions. In contrast, imports remain relatively concentrated, particularly in mineral fuels and electronics.

“This highlights the need for strategic diversification of import sources and strengthening domestic production capabilities in critical sectors,” the report noted.

The report described India’s import structure as reflecting “dependence on external sourcing, driven in part by limited exploration of domestic natural resource endowments, as well as relatively underdeveloped trading and processing ecosystems.”

Bery called for a shift to design-intensive production and branding, urging Indian firms like Tanishq to adapt beyond 23–24 carat domestic tastes to global preferences for lower-carat and artificial jewellery.

On the policy front, the think tank outlined a set of measures aimed at improving the sector’s competitiveness over the medium term. On value addition, the report recommended promoting design-led manufacturing, cluster-based research and development, and targeted branding campaigns — including the use of Geographical Indication tags for craft-specific jewellery traditions.

To improve financial access, it suggested expanding collateral-free lending through credit guarantee schemes and introducing interest subvention mechanisms, given that MSMEs in the sector face working capital constraints and long export cycles.

On trade facilitation, the report recommended aligning Free Trade Agreements with sector-specific realities.