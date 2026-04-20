Monday, April 20, 2026 | 09:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / West Asia conflict delays India-GCC FTA negotiations, says NITI Aayog

West Asia conflict delays India-GCC FTA negotiations, says NITI Aayog

Trade Watch report highlights geopolitical risks to trade diplomacy, flags vulnerabilities in gems and jewellery sector and calls for structural reforms

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog

Himanshi Bhardwaj
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ongoing war in West Asia has influenced the pace of progress on the proposed India–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), reflecting the link between regional conditions and trade diplomacy, NITI Aayog said on Monday.
 
“The Gulf region is an important partner for India for energy imports, exports, and remittances, with a significant share of trade routed through this region. The Middle East accounts for a large share of India’s energy imports and overseas workforce linkages. The ongoing engagement on the FTA indicates efforts to expand market access, support trade diversification, and strengthen export growth,” the think tank said in its latest quarterly ‘Trade Watch Oct-Dec (Q3) FY 2025-26’ report.
   
In February, India and the GCC formally launched negotiations for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial FTA.
 
Highlighting the impact of the West Asia crisis on India’s trade and economy, the report noted that the UAE alone accounts for approximately 36.5 per cent of India’s jewellery exports, functioning not merely as a consumer market but as a critical re-export and trading hub connecting Indian goods to markets across West Asia, Africa, and Europe.
 
While the sector relies predominantly on air cargo — reducing direct maritime vulnerability — indirect cost pressures from rising fuel and insurance rates remain a concern, it added.

Also Read

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

₹1.68 trn in less than 4 mths: War, oil rally drive record FPI outflows

Two more India-bound LPG tankers exit Gulf via Hormuz

10 India-flagged ships transit Hormuz amid Iran conflict, LPG supply tight

office leasing, office spaces

Construction activity in Q1 2026 slows by 36% amid West Asia conflictpremium

NITI flags need to reorient gems and jewellery sector for global growth

NITI flags need to reorient gems and jewellery sector for global growth

hiring slowdown, FY25, top banks, HDFC Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, attrition rates, recruitment, India banking sector, Talent Acquisition, staffing

GCC hiring jumps to 14% in Q4 of 2026 but AI talent shortage hits 42%

 
Speaking at the launch of the report, NITI Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery stressed that FTAs are “not a one-way street,” with imports critical for forcing competitiveness. He argued that trade agreements open India’s own market to foreign competition, which he framed as a healthy pressure that forces domestic industries to sharpen their competitiveness.
 
India’s gems and jewellery sector, one of the country’s most important export earners employing over 5 million workers, needs to reorient itself towards higher value addition and greater market diversification to strengthen its global competitiveness, the report said.
 
While India commands a 7.8 per cent share of the $378 billion global gems and jewellery market, its overall global share has fallen from 6.1 per cent in 2015 to just 2.9 per cent in 2024 when raw gold is included.
 
“While India’s gems and jewellery sector has strong foundational advantages in processing, scale, and employment, its global competitiveness remains constrained by limited value addition, weak integration into global trading ecosystems, and structural inefficiencies across finance, infrastructure, and policy frameworks,” the report highlighted.
 
The report attributed this decline to a cluster of structural weaknesses. The sector remains fragmented, predominantly MSME-driven, and heavily concentrated in mid-value products like cut and polished diamonds.
 
High-value segments such as branded luxury jewellery, lightweight fashion jewellery, and low-carat gold designs — segments where global demand is growing rapidly — remain largely underdeveloped, according to the report.
 
Notably, the report flagged a broader structural concern, i.e. a divergence between exports and imports. The export side reflects genuine diversification across both products and geographies, while imports tell a different story.
 
The report cautioned that India’s exports have become increasingly diversified over time, with declining concentration in both products and regions. In contrast, imports remain relatively concentrated, particularly in mineral fuels and electronics.
 
“This highlights the need for strategic diversification of import sources and strengthening domestic production capabilities in critical sectors,” the report noted.
 
The report described India’s import structure as reflecting “dependence on external sourcing, driven in part by limited exploration of domestic natural resource endowments, as well as relatively underdeveloped trading and processing ecosystems.”
 
Bery called for a shift to design-intensive production and branding, urging Indian firms like Tanishq to adapt beyond 23–24 carat domestic tastes to global preferences for lower-carat and artificial jewellery.
 
On the policy front, the think tank outlined a set of measures aimed at improving the sector’s competitiveness over the medium term. On value addition, the report recommended promoting design-led manufacturing, cluster-based research and development, and targeted branding campaigns — including the use of Geographical Indication tags for craft-specific jewellery traditions.
 
To improve financial access, it suggested expanding collateral-free lending through credit guarantee schemes and introducing interest subvention mechanisms, given that MSMEs in the sector face working capital constraints and long export cycles.
 
On trade facilitation, the report recommended aligning Free Trade Agreements with sector-specific realities.

More From This Section

legal, law, judiciary, order

APTEL orders DERC to liquidate ₹38,500 crore discom dues in 3 weeks

Sexual harassment, POSH

The gaps in workplace conduct beyond POSH, despite robust frameworkspremium

Platinum group minerals' pilot plant comes up at Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT), Bhubaneswar

OMC, Mintek pilot plant enables platinum group element extraction in India

Artificial Intelligence, AI Technology, IT Sector

3 in 4 global leaders to prioritise AI investment despite uncertainty

Medical Device, Medical kits

Stakeholders flag MRP distortions in healthcare, call for reformspremium

Topics : Indian investments into GCC West Asia Niti Aayog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results JAC Board Result 2026 UP Board Result 2026GT vs MI LIVE ScoreH-1B Visa FraudJEE Main Result 2026 SoonQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table