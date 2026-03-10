West Asia conflict: From biryani to dosa, LPG crisis bites into menus

On Tuesday, the war-triggered shortage of cooking gas, specifically liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), prompted the National Restaurant Association of India to issue an advisory to the 500,000-odd restaurants it represents. “In order to safeguard business continuity, employment, and the stability” of the sector, it urged restaurants to suspend or reduce items that require long simmering, deep frying, slow cooking, or multiple burners, and reduce gas usage during non-peak hours. It also asked them to explore alternatives such as induction cooking, electric griddles and fryers, or convection ovens.

The crisis has already begun to hit operations. From Delhi to Chennai and Mumbai, restaurants say they are facing growing stress as commercial LPG supplies shrink.

New Delhi

Weekday afternoons usually find Delhi’s eateries crowded at lunchtime. This Tuesday, however, dhabas in Rajinder Nagar and Hudson Lane, usually packed with college students, their shutters down. In central Delhi, several outlets were operating on limited supplies.

“LPG supply is down to nil,” said Sanjay Pathak, whose agency supplies commercial cylinders to restaurants across Connaught Place, Patel Nagar and Punjabi Bagh. “My stock won’t last more than two to three days.”

At Biryani Blues’ Connaught Place outlet, the menu has been reduced. “We are serving only a few biryani dishes, including our specialty. Staff have been told to minimise gas usage,” said the manager, adding that their supply will last only two to three days.

Restaurants such as Sandoz face a similar situation. Outlets of this scale typically exhaust one 19-kg cylinder every one or two days. Dhaba owners say the situation is even tougher because their tandoors also run on LPG. “Things were fine till Sunday. The shortage caught us unawares,” said a North Campus dhaba owner.

The scarcity has triggered blackmarketing, said the purchasing manager of an eatery in Rajinder Nagar. “Suppliers are charging Rs 400-500 more per cylinder.”

On March 7, the government increased prices by Rs 60 for domestic cylinders and Rs 114.5 for commercial ones. On Tuesday, it invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act to ensure priority allocation to certain sectors, though hospitality is not among them.

Some hotel chains are activating contingency plans. Royal Orchid Hotels President Arjun Baljee said they are exploring alternative supply channels, while relying more on electrical equipment and optimising kitchen operations.

Hotels are particularly cautious because they must continue serving in-house guests. “We’re not seeing cancellations yet, but we are cautiously optimistic,” said a senior hotel executive.

Smaller operators appear less confident. “If the shortage continues, restaurants will have to halt operations,” said Puneet Kohli, proprietor of Sita Ram Diwan Chand, a popular chola-bhatura joint in Paharganj.

While outlets with piped natural gas (PNG) connections are relatively better placed, a recent advisory from Indraprastha Gas Ltd has raised concerns. It recommended maintaining alternative fuel arrangements as a contingency even as it works to maintain uninterrupted PNG supply.

Tamil Nadu

Nearly all 70,000 hotels across Tamil Nadu appear to be affected, with some reducing work hours or shrinking menus. The crisis could impact more than a million of the state’s hospitality sector workers.

Adyar Ananda Bhavan (A2B), which employs about 15,000 people, said its Chennai outlets have LPG stocks only till Wednesday. “Night deliveries have stopped. We have downsized the menu by 50 per cent, and even dosa timings have been reduced,” said director Vishnu Shankar. Some highway outlets have already run out of stock.

The Annapoorna restaurant chain has placed notices at outlets across the state announcing limited menus during restricted hours. “We have cut several items since we don’t want to close stores as more than 3,500 people depend on us,” said owner D Srinivasan.

According to R Rajkumar of the Chennai Hotel Association, restaurants may have to shut down if supply does not resume within two days. “We have already slashed vegetable procurement by 30 per cent. Farmers will also feel the impact,” he said.

Pawan Soni, general secretary of the Federation of LPG Distributors of India, warned that shortages could lead to diversion of LPG from domestic households to commercial establishments.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has written to the Centre seeking urgent intervention.

Karnataka

In Bengaluru, dosas and idlis are still being served across many restaurants, but the question is: For how long?

Aahar Bhavan, a popular eatery in Whitefield, said cylinder supply stopped two days ago and its remaining stock will last only a couple more days.

Szechuan Dragon, which runs outlets in Brookfield and Banashankari, typically orders five cylinders every three days. “We currently have just one,” a staff member said, adding that the restaurant may have to shut temporarily if refills don’t arrive soon.

The famous Rameshwaram Café’s Brookfield outlet, which uses piped gas, has not faced disruptions yet but is planning to buy induction stoves as backup.

According to PC Rao, honorary president of the Bangalore Hotels Association, most restaurants have only one or two days of stock left. “Menus have been curtailed and many are exploring induction heaters. Bigger hotels may have supplies for about a week.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to the Centre seeking priority LPG supply for hotels, hostels, mess facilities and choultries.

Some restaurants are already adjusting cooking methods. At Royal China in Bengaluru’s UB City, chefs are encouraging guests to order items that cook faster, while relying more on steaming and blanching.

Catering services could also be affected, especially those serving large IT campuses and corporate offices. HungerBox, which manages 891 cafeterias across 38 cities, said operations remain normal for now. “We have multiple contingencies in place, including inventory buffers, alternative fuel sources and rationalised menus,” said co-founder and CEO Sandipan Mitra.

Maharashtra

“Our restaurant will literally run out of LPG tonight,” said Dhruveer Singh Gandhi, founder of Great Punjab in Mumbai’s Bandra area. “From tomorrow morning, I won’t just struggle to serve customers; I’ll struggle to feed the 40-50 staff members who live and work with us.”

Zorawar Kalra, founder of Massive Restaurants that operates Farzi Cafe and Pa Pa Ya, among others, said 60 per cent of the operations depend on LPG and three outlets in Mumbai and Bengaluru are already affected.

Almost 70 per cent of India’s Rs 6.6 trillion food and beverages sector depends on LPG, he said. “Even a single day of disruption leads to massive losses.”

According to Pradeep Shetty, vice-president of the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India, nearly half of Mumbai’s hotels and restaurants could temporarily shut down if the situation does not improve within two days.

West Bengal

Restaurant operators in Kolkata say the situation remains tense.

“After the pandemic, this is another crisis that’s completely out of the syllabus,” said Anjan Chatterjee, chairman and managing director of Speciality Restaurants, which runs brands such as Mainland China, Oh! Calcutta and Sigree. “We are shifting to electric options wherever possible, but that may not fully support operations.”

Sudesh Poddar, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India, said the body has urged the petroleum and natural gas ministry to intervene.

Restaurateur Nitin Kothari, who owns Mocambo and Peter Cat near Park Street, said they are considering switching more operations to electric cooking. Currently about 20-30 per cent of cooking is done this way, though it raises costs. “The situation appears worse in other metros, even if not as severe in Kolkata yet,” said Debaditya Chaudhury, managing director of Chowman and other restaurant brands, which operate 56 outlets across India.

Odisha

The hospitality sector in Odisha has also warned of possible closures if commercial LPG supply remains disrupted. “The shortage has already begun affecting food preparation and service,” said JK Mohanty, president of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha.

The state has around 8,000 hotels and restaurants, besides thousands of roadside eateries that rely on LPG. Smaller establishments may temporarily switch to coal or firewood, but larger hotels cannot change fuel systems quickly due to infrastructure and safety requirements.

Mohanty warned that prolonged shortages could affect tourism and employment, as the sector supports more than 50,000 workers in the state.

Food delivery

Food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato are said to be operating normally for now, though concerns remain. A Swiggy executive said some restaurant partners have indicated their LPG stocks may last only two to three days without fresh supplies.

Conferences

Several major conferences with international participation have also been cancelled or postponed due to disruptions caused by the escalating West Asia conflict. One example is Bonsucro Global Week, a global sugar-sector conference scheduled for March 9-13 in New Delhi. Visits by some officials of Rome-based UN donor agencies have also been cancelled or postponed.