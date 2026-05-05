West Asia conflict highlights need for India to build natural gas reserves

Earlier this week, A K Singh, chief executive officer of Petronet LNG Ltd (PLL), one of India’s largest gas importers, said the country is looking to expand LNG storage tank capacity across multiple LNG terminals to better manage supply disruptions.

For Petronet, the urgency is understandable: It has a 7.5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) deal with Qatar to source LNG supplies, but shipments stopped in early March as QatarEnergy declared a force majeure on contracts. This has the potential to cause an unprecedented supply disruption, with gas being a key input for critical industries such as fertilisers, power, and city gas distribution (CGD).

Why does India need strategic natural gas storage? The government’s plan to ramp up the share of natural gas in India’s energy basket from the existing 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030 is set to significantly expand gas usage projections and the implementation of supply infrastructure projects. As a result, it will likely increase the import burden for gas, making a robust plan for setting up gas storage capacities the need of the hour. Such reserves are aimed at mitigating the risks associated with import reliance, as well as allowing the government to manage external energy market pressures and price volatility. During periods of low demand or favourable market conditions, surplus LNG can be stored, allowing for its strategic release when demand or prices, or both, rise.

India’s natural gas consumption stands at around 200 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) annually and is projected to reach 297 mmscmd in the Good-to-Go scenario by 2030, which is expected to be met by 200 mmscmd of LNG imports and by 100 mmscmd of domestically produced gas, according to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), the downstream petroleum regulator. The outsize dependence on imports for a commodity prone to major price fluctuations means that strategic reserves can help the country cope with demand spikes and price increases in situations such as the current West Asia conflict. A case in point is the 2022 global energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict that had sent gas prices soaring and had hit LNG imports under a long-term deal with Russia.

What are India’s options for gas storage? Globally, the most common form of natural gas storage is in underground formations, primarily depleted gas reservoirs, aquifers, and salt caverns. Depleted gas reservoirs are former natural gas or oil fields that have been exhausted of their original resources. These are ideal for underground gas storage due to their existing infrastructure and well-understood geological profiles, making them a cost-effective option. Natural gas is re-injected into the porous rock formations and withdrawn using methods originally used to produce gas from the reservoir.

The other most prevalent type of gas reserve is liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage, in which LNG is typically stored in large, insulated above-ground tanks at cryogenic temperatures. Currently, India’s LNG storage capacity covers around 12 days of gas consumption, leaving the nation vulnerable to supply fluctuations.

"A very large part of the strategic reserves (for natural gas) globally is in depleted reservoirs. India too has thought of working on this idea many times in the past," points out D K Sarraf, former chairman of state-owned hydrocarbon explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC). "It is typically done by state-owned companies rather than private firms. This is because it is not done as a commercial venture but as a strategic imperative. India currently has depleted reservoirs and the government must identify which one of them can be used for this strategic activity."

Sarraf also headed a high-level committee of experts on the long-term roadmap for India’s natural gas sector’s growth, which released its findings recently. The report recommends introducing a robust regulatory framework to guide the creation, maintenance, and utilisation of strategic and commercial gas reserves to address supply prioritisation during crises and foster public-private partnerships to share financial and operational responsibilities. The government, it said, may also consider levying a cess on natural gas sold and regasification charges to fund the programme. The cess can also fund the viability gap funding (VGF) requirement for other gas infrastructure development projects.

What does global experience suggest for India? The current working gas storage capacity in the world is 429 billion cubic metres, according to a report by Cedigaz, an international association that provides information and data on natural gas. This capacity is largely concentrated in a few countries, with the US, Russia, Ukraine, Canada, and Germany holding 68 per cent of global reserves. However, there is a growing focus on expanding storage in rapidly developing markets such as China and West Asia. Depleted fields dominate storage, accounting for 81 per cent of global working gas volumes, while salt caverns, which represent just 8 per cent of global capacity, play a critical role in deliverability, accounting for 26 per cent of the global withdrawal rate.

Europe has one of the most developed natural gas storage infrastructures in the world. Countries such as Germany, Italy, France, and the Netherlands have extensive underground storage facilities, primarily in depleted gas reservoirs, aquifers, and salt caverns. During the 2022 energy crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Europe’s gas storage facilities were crucial in mitigating the impact of reduced Russian gas supplies.

In India, the existing infrastructure includes 23 LNG storage tanks — including eight tanks at Dahej, three at Dabhol, and two each at Kochi, Mundra, Hazira, Ennore, Dhamra, and Chhara RLNG terminals — that collectively offer storage that can cover 12 days. Given that India relies on West Asia for 67 per cent of its LNG imports, concerns about vulnerability to supply disruptions had been growing even before the US-Iran conflict.

"The absence of strategic gas reserves, combined with limited LNG storage at regasification terminals, heightens the risk of supply chain disruptions and price volatility," the Sarraf-led panel noted. "As a country, India may implement a national energy security programme to fund development of LNG strategic reserves or storage. Through this programme, government can fully or partially fund development of LNG tanks on both coasts of India. The programme can use many models such as the existing business models used in strategic crude storage programmes or development of infrastructure through VGF," it added.

What is the current status of India’s gas reserve plans? According to the committee’s report, studies are underway by national oil companies (NOC) such as ONGC and Oil India Ltd to build underground strategic gas reserves in depleted fields. "Such pursuits must continue to provide India the energy security it needs and it is expected that the strategic facilities would be built in phases in India’s western and north-eastern regions with an initial capacity to store three to four billion cubic metres (BCM) of gas. It may take three to four years to build the first strategic gas reserve in India after necessary approvals. Overseas gas-producing companies can also be offered stakes in such facilities, as has been done in the case of strategic crude oil reserves," it said.