West Asia conflict hits Rajasthan tourism, bookings plunge sharply

In just 15 days of the new financial year, bookings by foreign tourists in hotels have plummeted by 70 to 80 percent.

During off-season, from April to September, the tourism industry typically relies on domestic tourists. However, due to the repercussions of the war, there has been a decline in the number of domestic visitors as well, experts said.

In 2024, 230 million domestic tourists visited Rajasthan, which increased to 250 million in 2025.

Tourism experts attribute this to rise of aviation fuel, resulting in increase in airfares by up to four times — even leading to flight cancellations in some cases. This ripple effect is impacting everyone directly or indirectly associated with the tourism sector.

Consequently, there are apprehensions that the state’s tourism industry could face a major setback by May. Industry experts said that while 500 to 600 foreign tourists were arriving in the state daily before the conflict, this number has now dwindled to between 100 and 150.

Hussain Khan, President of the Hotel Federation of Rajasthan, notes that the impact of the war has been felt by domestic tourists just as much as by their foreign counterparts.

While the number of foreign tourists has dropped by 70 to 80 per cent, the number of domestic tourists has also seen a decline of 15 to 20 per cent compared to the previous year, he said.

“If the conflict persists, the influx of foreign tourists could dry up almost entirely. A significant slump in domestic tourism could also be felt, as Indian citizens are currently prioritising their personal financial management and focusing on meeting essential needs, such as fuel and gas requirements,” Khan said.

Khan further explained tourists visiting during off-season get discounted packages; however, this year, the industry is offering higher discounts — ranging from 10 to 20 per cent beyond the standard off-season rates — as the sector's sole hope for survival during this period of conflict rests on domestic tourists.

Tourism industry expert Sanjay Kaushik, who also runs a travel agency, states that while the tourism sector in Rajasthan may face difficult times for the next two to three months, a shortage of tourists is also anticipated during the subsequent monsoon and peak seasons.