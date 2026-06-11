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Home / Industry / News / Extended West Asia war threatens delivery of over 500,000 homes in India

Extended West Asia war threatens delivery of over 500,000 homes in India

More than 540,000 housing units due for completion across India's top seven cities in 2026 could face delays if the ongoing West Asia conflict continues to disrupt supply chains and commodity markets

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The western markets of MMR and Pune are expected to be the worst hit, with the two cities collectively accounting for 57 per cent of homes due for completion this year | Representative Picture

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

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Timely delivery of at least 540,000 housing units across India's Tier-I markets is expected to be affected due to the extended disruption of global trade routes, commodity markets and supply chains caused by the continuing West Asia conflict.
 
According to a report by real estate consultancy Anarock, even as end-user-driven housing demand remains resilient and project financing is better than in previous cycles, the prolonged nature of the conflict could create stress on delivery timelines.
 
This comes at a time when 2026 is expected to see the highest number of unit deliveries across India's top seven markets at 540,000 units. These include Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.
   
“Residential projects launched between 2021 and 2023 are now entering their final stages of construction, creating an unprecedented completion pipeline across the country's leading housing markets,” the report said.
 
This pipeline is now under real threat of derailment due to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

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The western markets of MMR and Pune are expected to be the worst hit, with the two cities collectively accounting for 57 per cent of homes due for completion this year.
 
“Approximately 207,300 units are scheduled for delivery during the year in MMR, while Pune expects 100,300 units to be delivered in 2026,” the report stated.
 
Similarly, the delivery of more than 168,000 units is also expected to be affected in the southern markets of Bengaluru (69,000 units), Hyderabad (63,700 units) and Chennai (35,600 units) this year.
 
Market observers say ambitious housing supply pipelines have often been vulnerable to external shocks, leading to significant gaps between scheduled and actual completions.
 
According to Anarock Research, around 466,000 homes were scheduled for completion across the top seven cities during the Covid-19 pandemic-hit year of 2020.
 
“However, only about 214,000 units, or 46 per cent of the planned pipeline, were ultimately delivered as construction came to a halt due to lockdowns, labour migration and supply chain disruptions,” the report stated.
 
While the current situation is fundamentally different from the pandemic, Prashant Thakur, executive director and head of research and advisory at Anarock, said that a prolonged geopolitical conflict could affect project economics through higher energy prices, increased logistics costs and inflation in key construction materials such as steel, aluminium and building systems.
 
“The challenges are only partially mitigated by stronger balance sheets and technology-improved project monitoring. Tighter regulatory oversight under Rera demands time-bound delivery,” he added.

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Topics : Anarock Housing demand Real Estate Real estate firms housing sector

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 12:41 PM IST

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