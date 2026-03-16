West Asia conflict scars begin to show on India Inc across sectors

On the production side, industry is grappling with orders issued on March 5 and March 9 by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) directing refineries and petrochemical complexes to maximise liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) output and prioritise supplies to households and essential services, pushing commercial and industrial users lower in the supply order — a move threatening to disrupt operations across sectors.

Fuel supply worries weigh

India’s automobile industry, which had been riding a wave of strong demand after last year’s goods and services tax rate rationalisation, is now bracing for disruption, executives said.

Automakers and component manufacturers are worried about the availability of key industrial fuels, such as LPG, piped natural gas (PNG) and propane, which are used across automobile and auto-component factories for forging, casting, heat treatment, welding and paint curing.

On March 9, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) wrote to MoPNG, seeking clarity on the availability and supply visibility of LPG, PNG and propane so that vehicle manufacturers could plan production schedules and minimise potential disruptions.

In a separate letter to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) warned that emerging constraints in LPG and PNG availability could affect production schedules, particularly for MSME units in the forging and foundry segments, which have limited flexibility to quickly shift to alternative fuels.

In the metals sector, early signs of disruption are already beginning to emerge.

On Friday, Jindal Stainless Managing Director Abhyuday Jindal said in a statement: “Due to the heavy dependence of stainless steel manufacturing on industrial gases like propane/LPG and natural gas, several processes across our plants have been adversely impacted.”

He added that his company’s plants were operating at a rationalised capacity, given the fuel availability constraints.

Rajamani Krishnamurti, president of the Indian Stainless Steel Development Association, said: “The stainless steel industry is facing an existential energy crisis as disruptions in propane and LPG supplies hit critical manufacturing clusters across northern and eastern India.”

“As our members operate 24x7 continuous process plants, any volatility in fuel supply doesn't just halt production but also risks permanent damage to furnaces and months of domestic supply-chain paralysis,” he added. The association has urged the government to treat stainless steel as a “priority sector” for fuel allocation.

In the broader steel industry, at least two major integrated steel producers flagged concerns over fuel supply constraints.

“Companies are seeing varying degrees of disruption in downstream operations at units located outside the mother plant,” said an official at a steel company who did not wish to be named.

According to analysts, the extent of disruption in the steel sector would be company-specific and depend on the steelmaking process. The impact may be more telling on the smaller players.

A primary steel producer said the challenges were emerging on multiple fronts — from LNG and LPG availability to limestone sourcing. “We are trying to manage through domestic supplies and alternative sources of limestone.”

Some respite came on Friday as Gujarat increased industrial gas usage to 80 per cent from 50 per cent. A company executive who did not wish to be named said that manufacturing in Gujarat eased for food products, as the government sent a revised circular on Friday increasing the industrial gas usage.

Among the major fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, biscuit major Britannia Industries said in an exchange filing that it had not experienced any significant disruption in operations at its manufacturing facilities due to constrained industrial gas supply.

Rising costs bite

The cost of war is being felt in more ways than one. Indian manufacturers source key raw materials from West Asia — for instance, polyethylene polymers worth about $1.25 billion came from that region in 2024-25. West Asia also supplies limestone for cement and steel makers, along with metals and copper wire.

Several manufacturing companies are facing challenges amid delays in raw material import supply due to the Strait of Hormuz shutdown and the resultant diversion of routes. This is expected to dent the margins of companies.

ACMA said shipping rerouting and congestion had increased logistics costs for auto-component exporters by 20-40 per cent and extended export lead times by two to four weeks. Also, imports of key raw materials like chemicals, synthetic rubber and petrochemical inputs used in automotive parts were facing delays.

In the electric mobility and broader automotive space, rising petrochemical and aluminium prices could increase the cost of electric vehicle (EV) components and materials, noted Surender Nath, executive director at Hyderabad-based electric mobility company ETO Motors.

To mitigate this, companies are increasingly focusing on strengthening domestic supply chains and adopting modular vehicle platforms that provide greater flexibility and cost control.

The sugar sector is not directly impacted by the ongoing West Asia crisis, but its production cost has indirectly risen due to an increase in prices of many raw materials. These include sulphur, a critical chemical that goes into the process of sulpharisation to convert raw sugar into palatable white sugar.

Secondly, the cost of low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and high-density polyethylene (HDPE) bags used in bagging of sugar has gone up by more than ₹4 per kg since the crisis broke out. Both LDPE and HDPE bags use petrochemicals as raw material.

The domestic fertiliser sector has had to advance its annual maintenance schedule, given a reduction in gas supplies due to the war. India currently has around 36 per cent more fertiliser stocks than required, according to government estimates, and the peak kharif sowing season is still a few weeks away, but the supply crunch might begin to hurt if the war lingers on.

Exporters count losses

India could be losing $190-200 million a day in direct exports due to the ongoing crisis, taking total losses in trade with countries in the West Asia-North Africa (WANA) region to nearly $3 billion, said an exporter. WANA accounted for $71.24 billion of India’s $433.56 billion merchandise exports in 2024-25.

A large part of the impact is being felt in key manufacturing sectors like engineering goods, which contribute about $53 million a day to exports, besides small-scale units, refining, electronics, gems & jewellery, and readymade garments.

According to K M Subramanian, president pf the Tiruppur Exporters Association President, the losses go beyond direct exports, as Dubai serves as a hub for shipments to the United States, Europe and Africa. “Due to a diversion of cargo to other routes, we are seeing an almost four-fold rise in costs. The per-container cost, which used to be around $1,500, has increased three to four times. In addition, exports to the entire West Asia and Africa region have stopped.”

“For us, the UAE is the third-largest market, with a share of around 9 per cent in total sales. Exports to the entire region have stopped, affecting the future of our manufacturing units,” Subramanian added.