West Asia conflict to shave 200 bps off India Inc's margins in FY27

A prolonged West Asia conflict could trim corporate operating profitability by roughly 200 basis points (bps) in FY27, from a pre-conflict expectation of nearly 12 per cent, according to a Crisil Ratings stress test of 34 sectors released on Monday.

These sectors together account for 65 per cent of its rated corporate debt. The stress test assumes nine months of supply-chain disruption and crude oil averaging $110 a barrel.

Of the 34 sectors, 22 would see profitability cut by more than a tenth (medium/high margin impact) as higher inventory and freight costs prove hard to pass on immediately. Ceramics is the only sector facing a negative credit-quality impact, with revenue potentially down by a third and profit halved because of gas shortages.