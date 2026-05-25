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West Asia conflict to shave 200 bps off India Inc's margins in FY27

A prolonged West Asia conflict could reduce India Inc's operating profitability by 200 basis points in FY27, according to a Crisil Ratings stress test

West Asia, Crude Oil, India oil reserves

These sectors together account for 65 per cent of its rated corporate debt

Himanshi Bhardwaj
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

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A prolonged West Asia conflict could trim corporate operating profitability by roughly 200 basis points (bps) in FY27, from a pre-conflict expectation of nearly 12 per cent, according to a Crisil Ratings stress test of 34 sectors released on Monday.
 
These sectors together account for 65 per cent of its rated corporate debt. The stress test assumes nine months of supply-chain disruption and crude oil averaging $110 a barrel.
 
Of the 34 sectors, 22 would see profitability cut by more than a tenth (medium/high margin impact) as higher inventory and freight costs prove hard to pass on immediately. Ceramics is the only sector facing a negative credit-quality impact, with revenue potentially down by a third and profit halved because of gas shortages.
   
Airlines, polyester textiles, specialty chemicals, flexible packaging, auto components, diamond polishers and basmati rice also show a moderate negative impact on their credit quality, according to the report.
   

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Topics : West Asia India Inc India Inc earnings Crisil ratings

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

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