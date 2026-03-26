West Asia crisis hits scrap imports, drives up costs: Recycling industry

The disruption, now in its fourth week, follows the shutdown of key Gulf ports such as Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi, halting cargo movement and forcing exporters to pull back containers already stationed at terminals. “About 20–22 per cent of our imports from the Middle East have been disrupted. That translates to roughly half a million tonnes of material which has got stuck,” said Dhawal Shah, senior vice-president of MRAI and managing partner at Metco Ventures LLP.

MRAI represents 1,800 scrap companies as registered members and claims it represents 25,000 small and medium enterprises employing 25 lakh workers in the recycling industry. Shah also said the Middle East serves not just as a supplier but also as a critical trans-shipment hub linking trade flows between the US, Europe and Asia, amplifying the global ripple effects of the disruption.

Freight costs have surged sharply as shipping lines reroute vessels away from conflict-affected routes, tightening capacity and increasing transit time.

Freight rates have jumped from $200–300 per container before the crisis to as high as $2,000, while export shipments to Europe have seen costs rise from about $1,200 to nearly $3,000 per container, Shah said. He added that vessels are being diverted via longer routes such as the Cape of Good Hope, raising fuel costs and causing delays.

Executives also pointed to the dominance of a handful of global carriers, which together control about 65–70 per cent of global container traffic, as a factor intensifying pricing pressures, MRAI president Sanjay Mehta said.

Adding to the strain, global marine insurers have begun withdrawing or restricting coverage for shipments passing through certain routes, Mehta said. He said the marine insurance market, controlled by a small group of about eight to 10 global players, has issued advisories indicating that cargo moving through specific sea routes may not be covered.

“Without insurance, material cannot be shipped. Insurers have clearly indicated they will not take responsibility for cargo moving through some of these routes,” Mehta said, adding that the industry has written to the government seeking intervention.

The disruption has pushed up scrap prices by $25–30 per tonne, or about 6–7 per cent, even though there is no global shortage of material, Mehta said. Instead, the increase is being driven by higher logistics costs and restricted access to supplies. Aluminium has been the worst affected, with prices rising by around 15 per cent, reflecting the Middle East’s significant role in global metal supply chains, he added.

India’s recycling industry is particularly exposed due to its heavy reliance on imported scrap, a result of limited domestic availability, Shah said. Industry estimates suggest that 60–70 per cent of organised recyclers depend on imports, leaving them vulnerable to global disruptions.

As a result, companies are grappling with irregular supplies and planning uncertainties, operating below optimal capacity even as they try to adjust to rapidly changing conditions.

The crisis has also hit exports, particularly to the Middle East, where shipments have largely come to a halt, Shah said. Exporters have been forced to pull back containers from ports and hold inventory, locking up working capital and adding to financial stress. Even shipments to alternative destinations have become significantly more expensive due to higher freight rates, squeezing margins across the value chain, he added.

Despite the sharp rise in input costs, companies are unable to immediately pass on the increase to end consumers, Shah said. “In sectors like automobiles or appliances, prices cannot be changed overnight. The entire value chain has to absorb part of the increase,” he said.

The disruption has also extended to operational inputs such as oxygen, LPG and furnace oil used in recycling processes, an executive from the recycling industry said, who did not want to be identified.