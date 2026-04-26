West Asia crisis hits India's beverage industry, bottling, canning impacted

As geopolitical tensions in West Asia intensify, disrupting the energy supplies and inflating input costs, the country’s packaging and bottling ecosystem is under unforeseen pressure, pushing companies to juggle production, absorb higher costs, and rethink supply chain strategies. The result is a tumbling effect that is now visible on store shelves, restaurants, and across players’ balance sheets.

The current stressed situation traces back to the West Asia crisis, which has sharply increased energy prices and disrupted supply chains for key raw materials such as natural gas, aluminium, and petrochemicals, which are critical inputs for glass bottles, cans, and plastic packaging.

Since February, these disruptions have collided with a surge in demand due to the commencement of summer and a structural shift towards packaged beverages, creating a supply-demand mismatch.

Great Galleon Ventures, bottling partners for Pernod Ricard and Beam Suntory, noted that demand for aluminium cans, glass bottles, and polymer packaging has risen across categories such as beer, ready-to-drink beverages, soft drinks, and packaged water, while supply has lagged

“At its core, this is a demand–supply mismatch,” said Utsav Kedia, vice-president for Business Growth at Indore-based Great Galleon Ventures. “A combination of supply-side pressures along with increased demand is leading to the current shortage,” he said.

Suraj Mehta, chief strategy officer at Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Ltd (HNGIL), highlighted that the glass industry, in particular, is feeling the heat. He indicated a 35 to 40 per cent surge in energy costs following the crisis, which has directly hit production.

HNGIL further said glass furnaces, which operate continuously at temperatures of 1,400- 1,500 degrees celsius, cannot be shut down without risking structural damage, making the system especially vulnerable to fuel disruptions.

At one point, HNGIL’s production capacity plummeted to about 40 to 60 per cent due to fuel constraints. Although supply has stabilised since then to about 80 per cent, the company is still operating below the optimal level. “We have capped price hikes at 10-12 per cent and are absorbing nearly half of the cost increase,” Mehta said, adding that such margin compression is not sustainable over the long term.

The broader industry is feeling the strain. According to Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) director general Anant S Iyer, packaging costs have surged across formats: glass bottle prices are up 12 to 15 per cent, with spikes of up to 20 per cent due to gas shortages. Aluminium cans have risen at least 8 per cent, while PET bottles have jumped around 40 per cent. Overall packaging costs have increased 30- 40 per cent, depending on product mix.

These pain points are now shaping industry operations and decisions. Beverage companies are increasingly prioritising stock keeping units (SKUs) based on packaging availability rather than consumer demand. “Distillation is not the issue currently, packaging is emerging as the primary bottleneck,” Kedia of Great Galleon Ventures noted.

For new-age brands like New Delhi-based Medusa Beverages, the company is witnessing higher demand but limited ability to supply. The company had to recalibirated projections, prioritise key markets and optimise product mix. “Even a small disruption in packaging availability creates a disproportionate impact on production planning,” said Avneet Singh, founder and CEO.

Owning to the disruption, costs are skyrocketing. Singh expects that overall production costs have increased by about 10 per cent, driven largely by packaging inputs. To bridge supply gaps, the company has begun importing cans from markets such as Thailand, adding to working capital requirements and procurement costs.

On the other hand, beer makers, for whom summer is the most critical sales period, are walking on a rope. Vinod Giri, director general of the Brewers Association of India (BAI), said can supplies have improved recently and are close to normal levels.

However, glass shortages remain a concern, with many units still shut or operating at tight capacity. “For beer, it is particularly difficult because summer is its peak season and any shortfalls in these months are difficult to make up for later,” Giri said.

While many firms face inventory strain, DeVans Modern Breweries anticipated the crunch. Chairman and managing director Prem Dewan said can supplies remain comfortable due to winter stockpiling, but warned pressures may intensify through May-June if disruptions persist. “Costs have increased across inputs, putting pressure on profitability,” he said.

On the ground, a similar situation is seen play out. A spokesperson from Village Hypermarket at Electronic City in Bengaluru said there are shortages of aerated beverage cans, particularly Diet Coke, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi. Companies have now begun to reduce packet sizes from 250 millilitres (ml) to 200 ml and from 500 ml to 450ml, to manage supply constraints.

A Khan Saheb Grills & Rolls franchisee in the area reported soft drink contribution to revenue dropping to 5 percent from 20 in three weeks, hit by shortages of Diet Coke and Coca-Cola, while bottled water supply constraints have also worsened.