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West Asia crisis: India engages key players to secure energy supplies

West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement

crude oil, oil sector

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran has virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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Against the backdrop of spiralling hostilities in West Asia, India on Saturday said it has remained in touch with all key players, including the Gulf Cooperation Council, Iran, the US and Israel, with a primary focus on safeguarding its energy security.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that besides advocating for dialogue and diplomacy, India has consistently underlined the necessity of ensuring the unimpeded transit of goods and energy supplies through the region.

Aseem Mahajan, an additional secretary in the ministry, said five Indian nationals have lost their lives and one remains missing in the ongoing conflict. He said around 1,72,000 Indians have returned to India since February 28, the day the hostilities began.

 

"We have also called for avoiding targeting civilian infrastructure, including energy infrastructure, across the region. We believe that these are the priorities of a large part of the global community since the impact of the conflict is being felt globally," Jaiswal said.

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran has virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow shipping lane between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, that handles roughly 20 per cent of global oil and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas).

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West Asia has been a major source of India's energy procurement.

"As you would be aware, we are dealing with a very complex situation concerning the active conflict zone," Jaiswal said.

"Nevertheless, we have remained in touch with all important interlocutors, including all the Gulf Cooperation Council members, Iran, the US and Israel at various political and diplomatic levels in an effort to take up with them and underline our priorities, especially concerning our energy security," he said.

Both Jaiswal and Mahajan made the remarks at a media briefing.

The external affairs ministry spokesperson also made a mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's phone conversations with a number of his counterparts in West Asia in the last few days.

The external affairs minister and our embassies have also been in close touch with their interlocutors, he said.

"As a result of these multiple contacts with all concerned, some ships destined for India have been able to cross through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Two Indian ships Shivalik and Nanda Devi crossed the Strait of Hormuz and are now headed to ports in India," Jaiswal said.

"Several of our ships remained in the Gulf region," he said.

"We propose to continue to remain in touch and coordinate with all concerned countries to ensure a safe and unimpeded transit for them in an effort to ensure our energy security," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Asia energy sector Industry News Israel Iran Conflict War Conflict

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First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 9:43 PM IST

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