West Asia crisis: LPG crunch hitting auto factory canteens in India

“The manufacturing facilities of Siam member companies collectively employ a large workforce engaged in multi-shift operations. These workers depend on plant canteens as an essential service during long working shifts,” the industry body wrote in a letter to the MoPNG on March 13. All major automakers in India are members of Siam.

“Members have indicated that constraints in LPG availability for such canteens are beginning to impact their day-to-day functioning at certain locations. If the situation persists, it could potentially affect shift operations and, in turn, disrupt manufacturing activities and supply chains,” Siam stated in its letter seen by Business Standard.

Disruptions caused due to the West Asia crisis have slowed LPG cargo movements from key Gulf suppliers, such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia, to India. Therefore, as a precaution, the Indian government has asked refineries to maximise LPG production by taking propane and butane gases that were scheduled to be used to make petrochemicals (like plastics). Refineries have been directed to prioritise cooking gas supply to households, educational institutions and hospitals over industrial users.

In its letter, Siam “appreciated” the government’s initiative to prioritise LPG supply to essential institutions, such as educational establishments and hospitals. “In this context, we respectfully submit that canteens operating within manufacturing plants may also be considered for similar prioritisation, given their critical role in supporting uninterrupted industrial operations and ensuring the welfare of the workforce,” it said.

The industry body requested the MoPNG to consider including canteens within manufacturing facilities under the top priority category for LPG supply and advise the refineries and distributors to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply to such establishments. “Siam and its member companies would be pleased to provide any additional information that may be required and would welcome an opportunity to discuss the matter further with the ministry,” it added.