West Asia crisis: Govt asks ports to consider waiving charges, issues SoP

As part of the SoP that followed extensive consultations with all stakeholders on Friday, each port will appoint a nodal officer at the level of head of department or deputy head of department

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Union Shipping, Ports and Waterways Ministry has proposed that ports may consider requests regarding reduction, waiver or remission of charges, including change of vessel charge, and also rolled out a standard operating procedure (SoP) for them to deal with issues arising from the West Asia crisis.

As part of the SoP that followed extensive consultations with all stakeholders on Friday, each port will appoint a nodal officer at the level of head of department or deputy head of department, who will be the single point of contact for addressing the issues coming up for consideration at ports.

The nodal officer will be responsible for taking up the matter with the competent authority and ensure that the action is taken within 24-72 hours.

 

Also, as per the SoP, port chairpersons should have periodical meetings with stakeholders such as shipping lines, exporters, terminal operators, customs, among others to closely monitor the situation and ascertain and address legitimate concerns.

The ministry also said that the port may consider various facilitation measures such as considering requests from users regarding reduction, waiver or remission of storage rent and change of vessel charge, among others on a case-to-case basis, depending on the prevailing circumstances at the port.

It said the port may also consider permitting the storage of cargo destined for the Middle East as transshipment cargo during the affected period besides allotting additional storage area, if required, for storing such cargo during the crisis.

Ports may also consider facilitating berthing of ad-hoc call vessels for dropping or picking Middle East bound transhipment cargo and expeditiously facilitating 'Back to Town' movement of export cargo lying in port premises in co-ordination with Customs, it said.

Besides, ports may provide priority handling for perishable cargo to prevent deterioration and give priority to export cargo returning from the Middle East, in addition to facilitating additional bunkering capacity, wherever feasible, to meet potential demand, the ministry said.

Ports have been directed to coordinate closely with agencies such as Customs, DGFT and other relevant authorities to ensure implementation of these measures within the stipulated timelines, it stated.

