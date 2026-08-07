West Asia demand to soften, India to make up for dip: Thomas Cook CEO

Thomas Cook expects softening demand from the West Asia region by 30-40 per cent. Cook expects it to persist for the rest of FY27, despite the company having implemented right-sizing measures, said Mahesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, adding that the India market will largely make up for the dip due to an uptick in domestic travel.

A 10 per cent depreciation in the rupee and elevated airfares due to flight rerouting amid West Asia conflict have postponed long-haul travel demand from the peak summer season to the third or fourth quarter even as the company shifted its focus to short-haul destinations within India and South East Asia.

“In a good case scenario for FY27, the West Asia market should look like close to about 60-65 per cent of what it was in FY26,” Iyer told Business Standard. “The West Asia is such an important market as it connects the world. I think the moment there is certainty, the demand will come back very, very quickly.”

The top executive had taken some measures regarding prudent cost management, right-sizing the distribution network, aligning spending on marketing initiatives, and using technology, Iyer said, describing these as short-term measures.

Despite the weakness, the company grew education forex by 30 per cent, basic travel volumes by 8 per cent and lifted digital forex (foreign exchange) adoption from 21 per cent to 24 per cent, showing deeper market penetration and resilient underlying demand, he said. “When the long-haul demand was impacted, we pivoted to domestic and short-haul travel, which is eastbound travel,” said Iyer.

“We had a very good run on our short-haul portfolio, which comprises the Southeast Asian market, including Japan, China, Vietnam and the domestic side of the business, driven largely by spiritual and pilgrimage travel.”

Pilgrimage travel is a fast-growing niche, especially high-end itineraries such as Char dham and Kailash Mansarovar, with both volume and value scaling up since COVID, the company said. Iyer said that from an overall company or entity perspective, they are well-diversified in terms of their portfolio and their India businesses remained largely resilient during this period of headwinds.

He also talked about how Indian markets are maturing for cruises. “We offer cruises to multiple destinations in Europe, Singapore, the Far East and every other place that you can think of. We are seeing that trend coming of age, and we believe that over the next two to three years, cruises will become an important part of our portfolio.”